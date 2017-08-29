Sports highlights – August 29 2017 – Harambee Stars Forward Michael Olunga set to join Spanish side Girona FC

Kenya’s Olunga set to join Spanish side Girona FC

Harambee Stars Forward Michael Olunga has been linked with a move to Spanish club Girona FC following speculations about him wanting to leave the Chinese Super League. I is understood that the Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng player could leave on loan to Girona FC before transfer window closes on Thursday. Olunga and his teammate Aly Ghazal were ‘relegated’ to the reserve team after the arrival of two new players from Watford and Real Betis. Olunga moved to China after leaving Swedish Djurdargens IF in January. After scoing 12 goals for the Swedish club he became the centre of attraction after the season, and it was not long before Zhicheng beat all competitors for his signature. But Olunga and Ghazal found themselves on the reserve team in an attempt to meet the foreign players’ quota rule.

Liverpool fail with two bids for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar

Liverpool have had two bids rejected by Monaco for winger Thomas Lemar and it is understood the latest offer made by Liverpool was around £64.8m, having previously submitted an offer worth £55.5m. Monaco want Lemar to stay at the club beyond this summer’s transfer window. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last week expressed his desire to strengthen his squad further after his side secured qualification to the Champions League group stage. Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Dominic Solanke have been the only new signings at Anfield so far this summer, while long-term target Naby Keita will join next summer for a club record £48m fee. Last week Coach Jurgen Klopp said: ” Champions League qualification is a big influence on the transfer market, especially if we do it more often.

Arsenal and Chelsea agree on fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Arsenal for England international winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Large parts of a medical could be carried out at England’s training centre. His contract with Arsenal ends end of the season, along with Arsenal team-mates Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. As with Sanchez and Ozil, Arsenal Coach Arsene Wenger has insisted he wants Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay at the Emirates in the long-term. Last week that Oxlade-Chamberlain had rejected a new offer which would have seen his weekly wage rise to £180,000. He met with Wenger before their weekend trip to Liverpool to talk over his future, although he was named in the starting line-up for the 4-0 defeat at Anfield. Oxlade-Chamberlain had also been mooted as a target for Liverpool but appears set to stay in London with the reigning Premier League champions.