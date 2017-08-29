Sports highlights August 29 2017 – Crystal Palace want Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho before deadline

Naby Keita to join Liverpool next summer after a club record of £48m

Liverpool have confirmed the agreement of a club-record deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita next summer.The Reds will pay the £48m release clause that will allow Keita to join the club, as well as an undisclosed premium. Keita completed a medical on Monday and will officially join Liverpool on July 1 next year. The fee will also exceeds the £39.5m paid to Roma for Mohamed Salah this summer. Keita said, “I am delighted that an agreement has been reached and I will become part of a project that excites me greatly. My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

Crystal Palace want Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho before deadline

Crystal Palace retain a strong interest in signing Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho back to Selhurst Park before Thursday’s transfer deadline. Sakho who had a successful loan spell with the Eagles last season, is an outcast at Liverpool after falling from favour with Coach Jurgen Klopp before the start of last season – although Liverpool will demand £30m for Sakho. Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion are also interested in him. However, it is believed a return to London would be his favoured option if a deal can be agreed. Sakho established himself as a big favourite at Selhurst Park during his loan spell last season under Sam Allardyce, helping Palace avoid relegation. Palace have started the season with three Premier League defeats under new coach Frank de Boer.

Maria Sharapova stuns Simona Halep as tennis great makes Grand Slam return at US Open

Maria Sharapova made a theatrical return to Grand Slam action by knocking out world second seed Simona Halep at the US Open. Sharapova won 6-4 4-6 6-3 in front of a crowd of almost 24,000 people in New York as she was playing her first Grand Slam match since serving a 15-month doping suspension. The former world number one needed a wildcard to enter the main draw as she is ranked 146th. When her name was drawn alongside Halep’s in the first round it set up a contest that felt more like a Grand Slam decider than opener “You never know what you’re going to feel until you win that match point, but everything you go through is worth it for this moment. You sometimes wonder why you put in all the work,and this is exactly why.” said Sharapova. She now goes on to face Hungary’s Timea Babos, the world number 59, in round two tomorrow.