Newspaper summaries – August 29 2017 – MPs to present CVs ahead of swearing in

Daily Nation

Man in Msando murder case to be held longer:

An accountant arrested in connection with the murder of IEBC’s ICT manager Chris Msando will remain in custody until Monday next week.

Mr Andrew Kipkoech Rono, 58, who was arrested over allegations he sent a threatening message to Mr Msando before he was killed, appeared before High Court judge James Wakiaga.

The prosecution asked the court not to release Mr Rono as he could interfere with the investigations.

“A team of investigators has obtained mobile data, which is now undergoing forensic examination and could lead to the arrest of more suspects, we therefore pray that the suspect should not be released pending investigations,” the court heard.

Lawmakers to present CVs ahead of swearing in:

New members of Parliament are on Tuesday expected to present their curriculum vitae (CVs) to Parliament clerks in a move aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability to the public.

Parliament seeks to create a database of the lawmakers’ personal details and academic qualifications, which will then be uploaded on Parliament’s website.

“As part of accountability to the public, their bio data will be captured on the day of orientation and will be posted on the website so that no one will have issues knowing our leaders,” National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai had said in May.

Plastic bags ban was long overdue, conservationists say:

Conservationists have lauded the ban on plastic bags and vowed to lend their support to make it a success.

The Green Belt Movement and Greenpeace Africa, in statements sent to newsrooms Monday, congratulated the State on the bold move and said the ban was long overdue.

The organisations said the ban is a sign that Kenya had come of age as far as environmental consciousness is concerned.

“We welcome the decision by the government to implement the plastic bags ban.

“This is a beacon of hope in fostering an environmentally conscious society and is a clear message that Kenya is ready to join other African countries in taking bold steps on environmental,” said Greenpeace Africa’s Executive Director Njeri Kabeberi.

The Standard

NASA wins first hurdle to prove IEBC system hacking, generation of fake forms:

The Supreme Court (Monday) gave Raila Odinga an opportunity to prove that 14,000 defective forms representing over 7 million votes were used to deny him the presidency.

A unanimous decision by the seven judges to allow Mr Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka to scrutinise election materials used during the presidential election marked the first victory for the National Super Alliance (NASA) in its quest to prove that the August 8 election was marked by massive irregularities.

“It has been the petitioners’ claim that during the presidential election, Forms 34A were not captured, stored and transmitted in the expected time frame. In that context, we order that the electoral commission shall supply for scrutiny copies of all Forms 34A and 34B forthwith,” ruled the judges.

NEMA gives direction as plastics ban takes effect:

You are free to use your plastic bag at home but only to dispose of waste, the environment authority has said.

But if you have an elaborate waste management system at home, then the Government advises you to present that plastic bag to the nearest supermarket starting tomorrow for disposal.

There, it will be picked up for recycling by contracted firms. Tuskys, Uchumi, and Nakumatt supermarkets have already signed up.

With the ban on the use of plastic bags coming into effect on Monday, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) said it has no plans to go on a spree of arresting people.

Teacher hangs self after impregnating student in Teso:

A teacher at Apokor Secondary School in Teso South has committed suicide in order “to get peace and stop embarrassing his mother”.

Teso South OCPD Paul Odede said Evans Osia committed suicide after word went round that he had impregnated a schoolgirl.

He feared that the girl’s parents would push for his arrest. In a suicide note found in his house, Osia narrated how his mother Margaret struggled to pay his university fee, but he had instead embarrassed her with his conduct.

Before killing himself, Osia, 28, is said to have shared his ATM and M-Pesa pins with his aunt, whom he instructed to give the money to his mother.

The Star

Eyes on National Assembly speaker seat after Muturi, another Kenyan seek post:

Justin Muturi is one of the only two people who have so far applied for election as National Assembly Speaker for the 12th Parliament.

Together with another Kenyan, whose identity is yet to be revealed, they are the ones have declared interest ahead of Tuesday 9am deadline.

This will be exactly 48 hours before the elections of the speaker and his deputy are held on Thursday, August 31.

The National Assembly leaders said in a statement on Monday that 21 people had picked forms seeking to vie for the position.

The other candidate, the statement said, is not a member of parliament.

Tallying errors too insignificant to tilt presidential results, IEBC tells Supreme Court:

The electoral agency has dismissed allegations by NASA chief Raila Odinga that it declared results from non-gazetted polling stations.

IEBC lawyers claimed spoilt votes, prisoners and people in diaspora are the reason the final tally had more people voting for president than the other electoral positions.

NASA lawyer Otiende Amollo claimed the variance in the number of people who voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta than those who voted for governor.

He argued that this was a pointer that the elections were rigged in favour of the incumbent.

Kinyanjui sends over 200 Nakuru staff on compulsory leave, orders audit:

All Nakuru sub-county administrators, their deputies, and ward administrators have been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui told journalists the move will allow for an evaluation of the worker’s skills suitability and possible re-engagement.

The governor, who reported to the office on Monday, also put the county’s public service board on notice over bribery allegations.

“The board had been adversely and regularly mentioned in recruitment malpractices including bribery and sexual exploitation.”

“It shall not be business as usual. We will stop at nothing to ensure the resumption of credibility in this institution,” Kinyanjui said.

Business Daily

Uptake of home loans drops after rate caps:

The uptake of home loans dropped for the first time in a decade as banks tightened access to mortgage financing with last September’s coming into force of a law capping interest rates.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) says in a newly-released report that the number of active mortgage accounts fell by 373 or 1.5 per cent to 24,085 at the end of December – a significant reversal from where it stood in the previous period when the number of loan accounts grew at a compounded annual rate of 12.9 per cent between 2006 and 2015.

Kenya had 7,275 mortgage accounts in 2006, which steadily grew to 24,458 in 2015.

Agency proposes financial incentive to curb cattle rustling:

A regional anti-small arms agency has said extending financial support to community projects in arid and semi-arid regions could stop locals’ involvement in cattle-rustling and poaching.

Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA) Executive Secretary Théoneste Mutsindashyaka said Kenya and other African countries would reap handsome economic development returns if pastoralist communities had an alternative source of a livelihood that discourages them from engaging in poaching and cattle-rustling.

Mr Mutsindashyaka said political goodwill was also necessary to drive private investments into the affected regions where government and development partner funds could be spent on infrastructural projects thereby igniting locals’ interest in other forms of income generating activities.

M-Pesa agents in row with Safaricom over contracts:

Eight Safaricom M-Pesa agents have moved to court seeking reinstatement of their contracts with the telecoms company.

The eight firms, which collectively operate more than 100 M-Pesa tills, claim that Safaricom last month issued them with termination notices and has since declined to engage them with the aim of reversing the telco’s move.

Walts Ventures, Connect Hub Enterprises, Maxmillian Agency, Midax Petroleum, Lemiz Inter Traders, Kaiwan Enterprises, Real Technologies and Da Carlsam Limited claim that their contracts with Safaricom have all been terminated unfairly.

The eight firms claim that the termination will see agents that they hired continue to do business with Safaricom, despite their investment in the M-Pesa business that was done using loans from various banks.