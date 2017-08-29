News highlights – August 29 2017 – IEBC explains how Uhuru beat Raila

‘How Uhuru beat Raila in August 8 polls’, IEBC explains

The electoral commission told Supreme Court judges that the results it generated were a true reflection of Kenyan voters’ will as it also denied entirely claims raised by National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga and poked holes in the evidence he presented in court. In its reply, IEBC built its case around the process of transmitting the results, the Court of Appeal decision on the finality of the results and Raila’s team’s behaviour during the election. Senior Counsel Paul Muite led IEBC’s counter-argument, saying the August 8 election was free and fair, and expressed the will of the people. “No one raised any issue on the tallying process. The final result is a reflection of what Kenyans wanted,” he argued. The IEBC did however admit that the figures and forms ought to have been sent simultaneously. Lawyer Paul Nyamodi said pictures of forms 34A and 34B from the kits were the valid results.

Police accused of rights abuse after polls

An international organisation has said that the presidential poll was marred by human rights violations, including unlawful killings and beatings by the police during protests and house-to-house operations. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the police used excessive force by shooting and beating protesters in Nairobi, the Coast and counties in Nyanza region — Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay who were demonstrating following the announcement of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner. “The brutal crackdown on protesters and residents in the counties, part of a pattern of violence and repression in opposition strongholds, undermined the national elections. On August 11 and 12, police carried out house-to-house operations. Residents said the police asked for any men in the house and beat or shot them. Police also fired tear gas canisters and water cannons in residential areas.” Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch Otsieno Namwaya said.

Suspect in Msando murder case to remain in custody until next Monday

An accountant arrested in connection with the murder of IEBC’s ICT manager Chris Msando will remain in custody until Monday next week. Mr Andrew Kipkoech Rono, 58, who was arrested over accusations that he sent a threatening message to Mr Msando before he was killed, appeared before High Court judge James Wakiaga. The prosecution asked the court not to release Mr Rono as he could interfere with the investigations. “A team of investigators has obtained mobile data, which is now undergoing forensic examination and could lead to the arrest of more suspects, we therefore pray that the suspect should not be released pending investigations,” the court heard.