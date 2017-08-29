Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko endorses plastic bags ban, urges public to help clean up the city

Nairobi County Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has supported the ban on plastic bags that took effect on August 28, 2017. Sonko, who replaced former Governor Evans Kidero following the August 8 General Election, yesterday confirmed that his administration has embarked on elaborate discussions with producers of eco-friendly bags that are 100% biodegradable, alongside key sector players including the Ministry of Environment and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

“In the next few days, my administration will not only provide these eco-friendly bags made from corn and cassava starch to households for waste disposal, but support the establishment of new factories and conversion of existing ones to manufacture them,” said Sonko.

"One of the greatest challenges Nairobi faces today is waste management and disposal. Plastic bags form major contributor to the waste disposed by every household in Nairobi." Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko

The Governor added that despite the inconvenience the ban may have on manufacturers, the business community and consumers, “we all have to agree that we have a duty to conserve and protect our environment for future generations.”

"During my campaigns, I pledged to deliver a cleaner, healthier city. And I choose to stick to my promise." Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko

He stated that the move will not only provide thousands of jobs for Nairobi’s youth, but also provide an alternative to traders and residents, in compliance with the law.