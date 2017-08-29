Business highlights – August 29 2017 – Relief for KQ as court of appeal dismisses bid to halt restructuring strategy

Relief for KQ as court of appeal dismisses bid to halt restructuring strategy:

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an attempt to halt an ownership restructuring programme for national carrier Kenya Airways.

The court dismissed an application by three lenders to halt a debt conversion plan and the choice of chairperson of the scheme creditors’ meeting.

Ecobank, Equity bank and Jamii Bora bank are opposed to the plan that seeks to convert the carrier’s Ksh50.2 billion debt into shares. The three are collectively owed Ksh6.2 billion.

Former Kenya Airways CEO Mbuvi Ngunze will now head the creditor’s meetings as they seek to redeem the ailing airline.

Airtel, distributors in Ksh400 million commissions’ row:

Telecommunications provider Airtel Kenya is at loggerheads with a section of its distributors over a new commissions policy introduced by the telco, with more than Sh400 million at stake.

The distributors and retail agents have rejected the new commission formula in the policy, saying it is a breach of their contract.

“The agreement we have with Airtel as their direct sales agents (DSA) is to conduct direct activations using our sales and marketing teams of their lines and in return they pay us between eight and nine per cent on the consumption of that line for three years,” said Idle Ibrahim, a director of Ideal Consultants which is one of nine firms locked in the revenue-share dispute.

Reprieve for Nakumatt as court halts auctions:

The High Court in Nairobi on Monday handed retail chain Nakumatt Supermarkets temporary reprieve after it halted the auction of the chain’s property by creditors.

The court stopped all creditors from attaching the cash-strapped retailer’s property to recover amounts owed to them.

High Court Judge Joseph Onguto however ordered Nakumatt to invite within a week all those interested in appearing in the ongoing insolvency case to file their respective claims in court.

“It is hereby ordered that all creditors of the company Nakumatt Holding Ltd are prohibited from conducting any attachment, sequestration, distress and or execution against the company’s assets until further orders of the court,” ruled Justice Onguto.