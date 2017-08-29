Business highlights – August 29 2017 – New KenGen MD to help power producer meet growing demand for electricity

KenGen secretary named acting MD:

Kenya’s largest power producer, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), has appointed company secretary Rebecca Miano as the firm’s managing director and CEO in an acting capacity.

Ms. Miano’s appointment was an interim decision to allow the company to conclude its recruitment exercise following the retirement of Eng Albert Mugo.

“The idea of appointing Mrs Miano in an acting capacity is to ensure a smooth transition as we await the conclusion of the process,” says KenGen Chairman Joshua Choge.

Mrs Miano is expected to advance the work of Eng Mugo by working with the rest of the team at KenGen to meet the demand growth by sustaining the momentum of the ongoing transformation until a full Managing Director and CEO is appointed.

Jubilee Insurance HY1 pre-tax profits grow by 19%:

Jubilee Holdings has registered a 19% growth in their profit before tax for the first six months of the year 2017.

The underwriter, which is arguably East Africa’s largest Insurance companies, posted a pre-tax profit of Ksh2.34 billion up from Ksh1.97 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Underwriting results grew by 23% to stand at Kshs1.1 billion. Gross Written Premium and Contributions grew by 8% to Kshs18.6 billion while earnings per share (EPS) rose by 23% to Kshs26 from Kshs21 in the previous year.

Total also income grew by 30% to Ksh14.9 billion in the period under review.

KWFT, Faulu ranked as Kenya’s top microfinance banks:

The Kenya Women Finance Trust (KWFT) and Faulu Micro-finance bank have been named as the largest micro-finance banks in the country, jointly controlling 82% of the micro-finance market share.

As of December 2016, Kenya Women Finance Trust had a market share of 42.90%, followed by Faulu Micro-finance bank at 39.20% while Rafiki Microfinance was third with a market share of 7.90%.

There were 13 regulated micro-finance institutions with a joint asset base of Ksh72.5 billion and a total staff complement of 4,423 in 2016 compared to 4,500 staff from 12 microfinance banks in 2015.