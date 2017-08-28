Turkana leaders defend Ekwe Ethuro as Senate Speaker faces possible replacement

A section of Turkana leaders and professionals have come to the defense of besieged Senate Speaker David Ekwe Ethuro over plans by Jubilee to replace him when Senate reconvenes on Thursday.

Led by Loima MP elect (ODM) Jeremiah Lomorukai and Turkana Professional Secretary General David Ekuru , they said the senate Speaker Position is for the pastoralist and specifically Turkanas, not negotiatiable.

“This is the highest position attained by a pastoralist and specifically a Turkana and we are thankful for the appointment,” Ekuru said on behalf of the professionals.

“As Turkanas we expect to see more appointments for the county given our numeric strength and vast oil and water reserves,” he added.

They have vowed to rally other pastoralist communities to reject attempts by some forces in the government to deny the community leadership positions.

“Our appeal to the majority side is that Jubilee, is that they should retain Ekwe as the Senate Speaker, and we shall mobilise other pastoralist lawmakers to make sure that he retains the seat on Thursday,” Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai stated.

According to the MP, the Senate speaker has done exemplary well as he is a firm believer in devolution and has built good relationship with County Assemblies Forum , Council of governors and Ministry of devolution.. Lomorukai, said, given the critical roles Senate plays in devolution , Speaker Ekwe Ethuro is the best man suited to continue to lead to ensure devolution has been entrenched in the country.

“Hon. Ethuro being a nice, decent, cool guy with an appropriate temperament, he performs the job with delicate balancing acts that inspire confidence across political divide,” he noted.

They have called on the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to intervene to make sure ekwe is reelected for a second term in office.

However, Speaker Ekwe is facing stiff competition from Former Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, senators Chris Obure and Wilfred Machage and Kisii senatorial aspirant Charles Nyachae. All are keen to dethrone him.