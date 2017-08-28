Sports highlights – August 28 2017 – Leicester’s bid for Jonny Evans rejected by West Brom

Leicester’s bid for Jonny Evans rejected by West Brom

West Brom have rejected a £21m bid from Leicester City for defenderr Jonny Evans. Evans has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Manchester City previously understood to be in pole position to sign him. West Brom have rejected at least one City bid for Evans. It is understood that the current offer on the table from Leicester, who offered West Brom £10m earlier this summer, is still some way below where West Brom would be prepared to do business. Leicester’s coach Craig Shakespeare, is keen to sign another defender and he hopes the lure of regular first-team football will edge Evans towards a move to the King Power. Evans did not feature against Stoke on Sunday but said his absence was not down to anything related to a transfer and that he remained committed to the club.

James out of Colombia’s qualifier squad

James Rodriguez’s club Bayern Munich has said that the midfielder has been ruled out of Colombia’s World Cup qualifier squad that will play against Venezuela due to a thigh injury but could face Brazil five days later. Rodriguez who joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Spanish giants Real Madrid in July, has not played for the German club since injuring his right thigh during a defeat by Liverpool in a pre-season friendly at the start of August. “The Colombian FA has called up James Rodriguez for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on 31 August and Brazil on 5 September. However, the 26-year-old will not be available for selection in the first match, as an examination by FCB club medic Dr Volker Braun revealed. This has been agreed with the Colombia international. It remains to be seen if James will be available for the second match, the decision will be made after consultation with Dr Volker Braun and the Colombian national team doctor,” Bayern said in a statement.

Tottenham have a mental problem rather than a Wembley one, says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham have a mental problem rather than an issue with playing at Wembley following their 1-1 draw with Burnley. Tottenham fail to hold on to Dele Alli’s opener as Chris Wood equalised in stoppage time to give Burnley a point from a 1-1 draw at the venue on Sunday. In turn, it means Tottenham have now won just twice in 12 games at their new temporary home since it reopened in 2007. They are yet to enjoy a victory there this season but Pochettino is adamant the change in surroundings is not the issue for his players. He said: “I agree we can’t have moments like this if we want to challenge for the title. We need to work hard to try to be stronger, because that is a mental problem that we need to fix.