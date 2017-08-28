Sports highlights – August 28 2017 – Arsenal coach asks fans to keep faith after ‘disastrous’ Liverpool loss

Kenya Football organisers positive of hosting CHAN tourney

Event organisers have given an assurance that the 2018 Africa Championship (CHAN) will take place as scheduled in January. Sports Kenya, Local Organising Committee (LOC), and the counties whose stadiums will be used have agreed to work together to ensure that the deadline is met.The organisers led by LOC director Herbert Mwachiro yesterday dismissed speculations that Kenya is not ready to host the event. “Our presence here at one of the facilities is a good indicator that the country is moving with speed to ensure we are ready to host the football tournament. The era of fake news is too much and that is why many speculations have been doing the rounds that Kenya might not host the event but as far as we are concerned, there is no communication from the Confederation of African Football (CAF),” he said. Mwachiro was accompanied by Director General of Sports Kenya Saima Ondimu and county Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno. CAF is set to inspect the facilities on September 7.

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger asks fans to keep faith after ‘disastrous’ Liverpool loss

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called on fans to stick by his team after describing the 4-0 loss to Liverpool as “absolutely disastrous”. The Gunners failed to register a shot on target in a lacklustre display that drew criticism from fans and pundits. “If some people feel as if I am the problem, then I am sorry that I am the problem. But we want our fans to be with us even in a losing performance like that. The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better performance.” Wenger said. The Frenchman signed a new two-year deal at the end of last season, despite calls from some supporters for him to be replaced. The club finished fifth in the league, meaning they missed out on Champions League football for the first time in Wenger’s 21-year tenure, but won the FA Cup. “We were not at the right level from the first minute – physically, technically and mentally – and we were punished,” he added.

PSG agree deal with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-German have reached an agreement with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe. It is understood that PSG are set to sign Mbappe on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy him for £166m next summer. The deal is yet to be signed by the 18-year-old forward and no other player is involved in the transfer. Both clubs are yet to comment on the deal. But having signed Neymar in a world-record £200m transfer from Barcelona earlier this month, PSG will only sign Mbappe’s deal once they are fully satisfied it meets UEFA’s Financial Fair Play requirements. Mbappe has attracted interest from a host of top clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.