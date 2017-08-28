Newspaper summaries – August 28 2017 – High expectations as judges give ruling on NASA request to audit election materials

Daily Nation

Police officer shoots politician dead:

A police officer was Sunday morning arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a politician.

Reports indicate that Constable Edward Manjalu shot Mr William Mwangi outside U-Turn bar in Limuru Town, Kiambu County.

Mr Manjalu was attached to the Flying Squad unit at Tigoni police station before he was recently transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters.

According the bar’s management, Mr Mwangi, a building and construction engineer who unsuccessfully vied for Lari Kirenga ward representative seat, was with his friends when the officer took a bottle of beer bought by the group without their consent.

Supreme Court enjoins Aukot, Wainaina as interested parties in petition:

The Supreme Court has allowed the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Attorney General Githu Muigai to be enjoined in the Presidential petition as amicus curiae (friends of the court) but limited their brief to specific issues.

On the second day of its formal sitting to hear the presidential petition filed by Mr Raila Odinga, who is challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, the seven judges of the court also admitted Dr Ekuru Aukot and Mr Michael Wainaina as interested parties saying the outcome of the petition will directly affect as they were candidates in the Presidential election.

Kenyans urged to embrace alternative bags:

The ban on plastic bags takes effect Monday even as governors on Sunday supported the directive, saying it will yield a clean environment.

The Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok in a statement to newsrooms said the county bosses will work with the Ministry of Environment to enforce the ban in devolved units.

“The council supports the ban and will work with the national government and other stakeholders to ensure that the ban comes into effect,” said Mr Nanok.

The council pledged to work with the government in creating awareness on the ban and on environmentally friendly alternatives.

The Standard

High expectations as judges give ruling on NASA request to audit election materials:

The Supreme Court deferred a ruling on whether it will allow the National Super Alliance to audit electoral materials to this morning as it allowed various parties to join the presidential election petition.

According to Chief Justice David Maraga, the application by NASA leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka had many issues the judges need to consider and which they did not finish in time to deliver a ruling.

Auditing of forms 34A and 34B and IEBC servers and logs is at the centre of NASA’s claims of irregularities and inconsistencies during the elections, and the results would be key in determining whether they will prove their case to warrant invalidating the elections.

Ban on plastic bags starts amid unpreparedness:

The ban on plastic bags, which takes effect today, has caught most traders off-guard despite a six-month notice by the Government.

A spot check by The Standard showed that most small-scale traders in Nairobi’s Muthurwa market had not bought alternative packaging materials for their goods.

Ms Hannah Wangare, a fruits and cereals vendor at the market, said she was yet to get pocket-friendly wrapping materials.

“Customers will just have to come prepared. Packaging of cereals will, however, not be a big issue because we have the brown khaki bags but then again if someone is buying more than five kilogrammes how will they be able carry the product?” posed Wangare.

Catholic priest dares wizards to bewitch him if they can:

A Catholic priest surprised mourners at a funeral over the weekend when he challenged witchdoctors to cast a spell on him to prove their power.

St Patrick’s Migwani Parish Father-in-charge in Mwingi West Paul Mathenge was presiding over the burial of Elizabeth Masaa Kimanzi, 87, at Kavililo village, Migwani sub-county, when he dared any sorcerer present to cast a spell on him.

“I want those who claim they possess wizardry to put me under a spell now. Where are they? Can they put their charms on me if they really exist,” said Fr Mathenge.

The Star

AG Githu Muigai, Ekuru Aukot enjoined in presidential petition, Kanjama dismissed:

Attorney General Githu Muigai and the Law Society of Kenya have been allowed by the Supreme Court to participate in the presidential petition as friends of the court.

Applications by lawyer Charles Kanjama and the Information Communication Association (ITCA) were however disallowed.

The court however said the AG will only be allowed to file an affidavit on one issue.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the AG will be allowed to table arguments relating on the finality of presidential election results announced and declared at the constituency level.

“We notice that quite a number of issues the Attorney General wishes to address us on are already covered by counsel who are appearing in this matter,” he said.

Two children killed in fire incident at Kimumu, Eldoret:

Two children were on Sunday killed in a tragic fire incident at Kimumu estate in Eldoret after their house caught fire.

A boy and a girl aged 7 and 2 years were burnt to death after the fire suspected to have been started by a lit candle caused the inferno.

Area chief William Sang said the children were left alone in the house by their parents who had gone shopping.

He said the family was expecting visitors and had gone shopping for cooking items.

Neighbours arrived and put off the fire unaware that the children had been locked inside the one-bedroomed house.

Kenya plastic bag ban comes into force after years of delays:

A ban on plastic carrier bags has come into force in Kenya, which means that from Monday anyone found selling, manufacturing or carrying them could face fines of up to $38,000 or prison sentences of up to four years.

The government says the ban will help protect the environment.

But manufacturers of the bags have argued that 80,000 jobs could be lost.

A court on Friday rejected a challenge to the ban. Kenyans are estimated to use 24 million bags a month.

A number of other African countries have outlawed plastic carrier bags, including South Africa, Rwanda and Eritrea.

This is the third attempt in the past 10 years to ban plastic bags in Kenya.

Business Daily

Kenya’s youth percentage among the highest globally:

The proportion of Kenya’s youth to the population is among the highest globally, presenting the economy with a vibrant manpower if put to productive use.

Kenya’s ratio of youth (aged 15-24) to the population stands at 20.3 per cent, above the world’s average of 15.8 per cent and 19.2 per cent for Africa.

The millennials add up to 10.1 million out of Kenya’s population of 49.7 million, data from US-based Population Reference Bureau (PRB) shows.

“A high youth share means that the trajectory for population growth in coming decades will be strong,” said Peter Goldstein of PRB. Ethiopia boasts the highest youth population share globally at 21.8 per cent, or 22.8 million, while Bulgaria has the least at 9.1 per cent.

Wanjigi in Sh16m helicopter debt row:

Helicopter charter service firm Lady Lori has sued businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his companies, Tyl Limited and Kwacha Group of Companies, seeking orders barring him from taking possession of his chopper before settling a Sh16.5 million debt in maintenance and hangar fees.

Lady Lori says it was contracted by the two firms and Mr Wanjigi in 2014 to service the aircraft, or provide Mr Wanjigi with one of its helicopters whenever his (Mr Wanjigi’s) was not airworthy.

It says Mr Wanjigi and his firms returned one year later for hangar space services that were also included in the deal.

The helicopter charter service provider now says Mr Wanjigi and his firms planned to take back their aircraft without settling a Sh16.5 million debt accumulated since 2015.

Safaricom top workers get Sh363m free shares:

Employees of telecommunications firm Safaricom, including the company’s executives, have taken 13.7 million shares of the telco worth Sh363 million for free after either matching or beating their performance targets.

The high-performing employees were alloted the shares in the year ended March after waiting for three years, as per the company’s annual report released last week.

The telco’s top performers had one of their biggest bonanzas in the previous year when they cashed out 30.4 million shares with a current market value of Sh805.6 million based on the firm’s new record stock price of Sh26.5 in yesterday’s trading.