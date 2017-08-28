News highlights – August 28 2017 – Plastic bags ban takes effect today

Supreme Court judges give ruling on NASA request to audit election materials

The Supreme Court deferred a ruling on whether it will allow the National Super Alliance to audit electoral materials to this morning as it allowed various parties to join the presidential election petition. According to Chief Justice David Maraga, the application by NASA leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka had many issues the judges need to consider and which they did not finish in time to deliver a ruling. Auditing of forms 34A and 34B and IEBC servers and logs is at the centre of NASA’s claims of irregularities and inconsistencies during the elections, and the results would be key in determining whether they will prove their case to warrant invalidating the elections. In the event that the judges allow the application, all focus will be on the outcome and the discoveries claimed by NASA but if the application is dismissed, the coalition will have to rely on the evidence it has filed so far.

Kitui priest dares witchdoctor to cast spell on him

A Catholic priest surprised mourners at a funeral over the weekend when he challenged witchdoctors to cast a spell on him to prove their power. St Patrick’s Migwani Parish Father-in-charge in Mwingi West Paul Mathenge was presiding over the burial of Elizabeth Masaa Kimanzi, 87, at Kavililo village, Migwani sub-county, when he dared any sorcerer present to cast a spell on him. “I want those who claim they possess wizardry to put me under a spell now. Where are they? Can they put their charms on me if they really exist,” said Fr Mathenge. The priest said he did not fear witchcraft and castigated villagers for taking a Kamba oath called ‘ngata’-a mixture of goat’s blood and waste from its intestines. The oath is believed to be a crime buster. It is believed to draw the truth out in village disputes and is administered on both the complainant and the accused. The priest called for tolerance and respect among religions to avoid conflict.

Kenyans urged to embrace alternative bags

With Governors supporting the directive, the ban on plastic bags takes effect today, saying it will yield a clean environment. The Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok in a statement to newsrooms said the county bosses will work with the Ministry of Environment to enforce the ban in devolved units. “The council supports the ban and will work with the national government and other stakeholders to ensure that the ban comes into effect,” said Mr Nanok. The council pledged to work with the government in creating awareness on the ban and on environmentally friendly alternatives. The council urged Kenyans to use alternative bags such as the Manila paper, canvas, jute and biodegradable plastics