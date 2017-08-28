Nairobi Governor Sonko in plan to double County revenue collection to Ksh30 billion, automate systems

All of Nairobi County’s systems will be fully automated in the coming days, Nairobi City County Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said.

"Nobody will be allowed to pay cash to acquire any service. I also intend to increase annual revenue from Ksh15.5 billion annually to Ksh30 billion. My Government will also ensure proper streamlined decentralisation of services to ensure this is achieved." Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Speaking from his office, the city boss observed that Nairobi loses millions of shillings every day, partly due to weak control systems and mainly due to a deeply entrenched corruption culture that has become a way of life for most of those working for the county.

He stated that this would come to an end under his administration, adding that once revenue collection is streamlined, staff salary delays will be a thing of the past.

"More revenue collection will lead to timely payment of staff salaries, clearance of suppliers payments and more importantly money to ensure capital projects are completed on time. Nairobians elected me to ensure these changes. And I am intent on keeping my promise." Sonko

Governor Sonko and his Deputy Polycarp Igathe are intent on grand plans in place to ensure Nairobi becomes the leading city in Africa.