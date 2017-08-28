Governor Sonko partners with Waste Management Association in bid to clean up Nairobi

Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has met with officials from Waste and Environment Management Association Of Kenya (WEMAK) to deliberate on issues to do with garbage collection.
The private service provider body expressed their willingness to work with Sonko’s administration and other stakeholders in solid waste management
"Being a pragmatist, I’ve directed my office to immediately bring all stakeholders on board from both the National and County level."
In a meeting held on August 25, the Governor added that together, the various organisations will address all the challenges raised so that “Nairobi can once again become the Green City in the Sun.”
