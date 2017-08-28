Business highlights – August 28 2017 – OLX introduces tougher verification measures for electronic sellers

Uber appoints Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO:

Online hailing firm Uber has picked Dara Khosrowshahi as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) to replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick.

The 48-year-old Expedia boss is expected to bolster the $68 billion startup go public as the company recovers from negative publicity that marred its image a few months ago.

Khosrowshahi, who was at the helm of Expedia when it was spun out of IAC 12 years ago, is known to have remarkable knowledge and experience about transition to public life, and about the demands of serving as a public-company boss.

Kenya-Re to channel Ksh32 billion into CSR initiative:

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) has unveiled its 2017 edition of the ‘Niko Fiti Ability Beyond Disability’ campaign.

The firm has announced that it will inject Ksh32 billion into this year’s edition of the annual CSR initiative.

The monies will be used to advance two National Secondary Schools Accessibility projects, refurbishment of St Mary’s Children’s centre for the disabled, and provision of assistive and mobility devices to over 1,300 Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) across the country.

Over 1300 PWDs from Kisii, Embu and Trans-Nzoia regions, have been identified and will be assessed by the Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya (APDK) to receive mobility and assistive devices.

OLX introduces tougher verification measures for electronic sellers:

Online shopping site OLX has introduced tougher verification processes for businesses that want to continue selling electronics on the platform.

The merchants will be required to produce business permits as part of required documents for their adverts to appear on the site.

The move is intended to ensure that only licenced post on OLX as business franchises, to manage the number of business adverts on the platform

The site has also capped business adverts to 13 adverts per week and 50 adverts per account for every seller with an OLX account to enable the site offer variety of different items to their buyers.