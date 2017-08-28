Business highlights – August 28 2017 – Former NBK employee to receive Ksh2m for unfair termination

French re-insurance firm opens representative office in Nairobi:

SCOR Global P&C SE, a French re-insurance company, has opened a representative office in Nairobi which will focus on non-life re-insurance in the country.

This follows approval by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Kenya (IRA) granted to the underwriter in April 2016 to open a representative office in the country.

The property and casualty reinsurance office will be operational as of the 1st September 2017 and will be led by Christian Ramamonjiarisoa.

The office will support SCOR’s marketing activities across East African reinsurance markets.

The Kenyan representative office will promote SCOR Global P&C’s capabilities and services in the East Africa region.

Mayfair Bank listed as KBA member:

Mayfair bank Ltd is now the newest member of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), bringing the membership base to 47 commercial and micro finance banks.

KBA is the banking industry’s umbrella body and the financial sector’s lead advocacy group representing total assets in excess of Kshs. 3.7 trillion (USD 37 Billion).

Mayfair, which targets the Corporate Market Segment, got its operating licence from the Central Bank of Kenya in June.

“We are glad to welcome Mayfair Bank on board as a member of KBA”, said KBA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Habil Olaka.

Court orders NBK to pay former employee Ksh2m for unfair termination:

An ex-banker will be paid Ksh2 million by her former employer as compensation for unfair termination.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi gave the ruling in favour of Elizabeth Apwora who is former employee of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

While making the ruing, justice Linnet Ndolo noted that Ms. Apwora’s sacking in 2014 was unprocedural and unfair.

Ms Apwora claimed that she was subjected to a performance appraisal by her line manager in 2014, in the reconciliation department, in which she scored 3 out of a possible 5.

Her score was, however, adjusted to 1 in March 2014. When Apwora questioned the adjustments, she got no explanation. Instead, she was issued with a termination letter.