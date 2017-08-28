Award winning LG’s Styler steps to mitigate health risks in Dry cleaning

LG electronics is yet again leading the pack in a wave of manufacturers who are trying to give dry cleaning a new environmental spin by avoiding the use of perchloroethylene, or perc through LG Styler – a smart home appliance for your clothes as a future proof for a sustainable clean environment.

Perc has been around for 50 years. It is less likely than other methods to shrink or discolor clothes, and clothing can be cleaned and dried in the same machine. But it is also toxic and it’s associated with dizziness, nausea, skin and respiratory irritation, liver and kidney damage, cancer and more. In a 1995 report, the Environmental Protection Agency concluded that perc was a “probable human carcinogen.”

The talk of negative environmental impact, as well as the smell sometimes left on clothes by perc, has led Consumers to start using alternative cleaning materials such as Carbon Dioxide cleaning and wet cleaning.

It is under this background that LG Electronics by virtue of its ecological footprint in its products has taken the lead in manufacturing an Eco- friendly dry-cleaning Styler. LGs styler offers a healthier and environmentally – friendly substitute to the dry cleaners by relying on steam instead of toxic chemicals and artificial substances.

LG Styler is a reliable steam- and dry-cleaning closet or cabinet for apparel, soft toys and bedding. It can take three garments on the hanging rack, and a pair of pants on the inside of the door. Its middle shelf comes off to accommodate long clothes.

The Styler has three programs called cycles that refresh, sanitise and Gentle Dry using a combination of heating, steaming and drying.

The LG Styler comes with a chart of recommended cycles for different fabrics. These range from 20min for a light Refresh to 150min for delicate on Gentle Dry. It uses Refresh to spruce up clothes like cardigans and jackets, Sanitise to freshen soft toys and duvets, and Gentle Dry to dry damp towels. The user-centric styler also deodorizes and there’s a holder for scented sheets, so everything smells great.

Receiving a number of prestigious environmental commendations that have always steered the corporate reputation of LG electronics, the Styler reduces energy consumption and green house gas emissions. In addition, it combines the core technologies of three major home appliances to eliminate over 99.9% of allergens and remove wrinkles and unpleasant odours.