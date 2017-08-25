Two Teams under early pressure and a great match at Stamford Bridge

By Severin Luebke

Two weeks into the season and we have seen some scintillating performances – Manchester United spring to mind. But there have been some early disappointments as well. Two of the most noticeable teams (and mangers) under pressure will meet on Saturday, while Sunday brings with it exciting early clashes between aspiring teams.

Newcastle vs West Ham United

Zero points that is the grand total these two teams have managed to scrape together in their first 2 matches this season. Although West Ham have actually scored goals (two) this season they have managed to concede seven and that roots them to the bottom of the table. So why would anyone be interested in this match? Well the two teams show very different approaches to how teams are trying to manage the new funds the premier league television deals have brought them.

West Ham have decided they are willing to spend a lot of the cash on players which had been very successful at other clubs, but are aging. Particularly they have spent most of their funds on Arnautovic, Chicharito and Zabaleta. These would have been excellent signings around 3 years ago, but there is real concern that these players are not likely to fix West Ham’s core defensive problems (the Hammers were the 6th leakiest defence last year). Slavan Billic has stuck with a back four and this may expose them to some strong play through the middle as they have to cover opposing wingers. The lack of pace in midfield is likely to cause them further trouble this year.

Newcastle on the other hand have been hampered by a transfer policy that is largely incoherent. Although the owner acknowledged that he had made some mistakes in the past it is not clear that Newcastle have learnt from them. The stature of the club means they are always looking towards the European places, but the lack of quality players in defence means they risk going straight back down. With two leaky defences in this match I expect the strikers to fill their boots: 2-2 draw.

Chelsea vs Everton

The Blues were a surprise package last week at Wembley where Marcus Alonso’s magic saw them over the line to win a close encounter against Spurs. I mentioned last week that the team was struggling with the size of the squad and this remains an issue even if both Fabregas and Pedro are back.

I see Chelsea playing very controlled football against Everton. Manchester City gave a blue print for how to play well against Everton. The key is to not give Everton’s quick players (especially Calvert-Lewin) space to run into. Manchester City were able to dominate possession although they played with a high line. Chelsea’s players are quicker than City’s and I think Chelsea’s wing play is likely to cause Everton’s slower back line a lot of trouble. I think Morata will find his feet this week and Chelsea are likely to start with a smaller team to go at Everton’s big bodies in central defence.

I do not see Rooney scoring again this week and Chelsea will probably get the three points against a well organised Everton side. I think Chelsea’s options up front (including Batshuayi) is too much for the aging Everton defence, the Blues will take it 3-1.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Is it too early to ask for Wenger out? Not if my friends are anything to go by. Most of them are already worried about the poor defensive form the team has shown. One of the key concerns is the lack of back tracking that Ozil and to a lesser extent Lacazette engaged in last weekend. They do not pick up runners from the back and apply pressure early, leaving opponents too much time to build up play. However, their real concern is up front. A fully fit Sanchez would have put a few of those chances missed by Welbeck against Stoke away, so the sooner he returns to the pitch the better for Arsenal.

Liverpool on the other hand, have begun to find their rhythm and will be buoyed by their midweek thrashing of Hoffenheim. Their shaky back four will be an issue for them this year, especially Moreno, but they are likely to be pinning teams into their own half with aggressive pressing from the front three. Klopp was right to say that Anfield is getting its old fear factor back and I think Arsenal will experience that first hand this weekend. Liverpool have a highly motivated fighters in their team (such as Henderson and Matip) that are ready to chase down the difficult balls these are exactly the players, Arsenal are missing at the moment. Liverpool will send Arsenal into their first crisis of the year by winning 2-0.