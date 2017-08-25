Sports highlights- August 25 2017 – Man Utd re-sign striker Ibrahimovic on one-year deal

Leopards beat Tusker in Nyayo

AFC Leopards reduced Tusker’s Kenyan Premier League title hopes after beating the 10-man defending champions 1-0 in a cagey game at Nyayo National Stadium yesterday. Samuel Ndung’u came off the bench to net the only goal in the 82nd minute and lift Leopards to the 13th position on the table, six points behind eighth placed brewers. This was a half an hour after Tusker defender Marlon Tangauzi had been sent off after a second yellow card. But it is a show that AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano expected ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated Mashemeji derby against league leaders Gor Mahia. “The team is well motivated and confident ahead of the derby. In any success, you need focus, discipline, commitment and people must work. We now have to redeem AFC Leopards’ image,” said a jubilant Matano after beating his former employers.

Manchester United re-sign striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on one-year deal

Manchester United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract. The former Sweden striker made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United last season. Ibrahimovic was released by the club in June after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury, but he is expected to be fit again in December. “After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return,” said Coach Jose Mourinho. Ibrahimovic, who initially joined the Red Devils on free transfer in July 2016, had been recuperating at United’s training ground after knee surgery. Mourinho added: “We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us.

Barcelona agree Ousmane Dembele deal after talks with Borussia Dortmund in Monaco

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund following talks in Monaco. Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is understood to have concluded talks on a five-year contract for the forward on the Mediterranean coast on Thursday. Barcelona are unlikely to confirm the deal until it is signed but the move is agreed in principle and could be worth as much as £110m. Dembele has been a primary target for the Spanish side this summer, along with Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, as Barcelona look to bring in reinforcements following Neymar’s £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain.