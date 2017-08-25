Sports highlights – August 25 2017 – Barcelona close to signing Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona close to signing Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are close to making Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele the second most expensive player in history. German side Dortmund rejected a bid from Barca winger believed to be 100m euros earlier in August, with the player then suspended for missing training. The likely fee will be less than the 222m euros Paris St-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in August. However, it will be more than the £89m Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba. France international Dembele has not featured for Dortmund since the German Super Cup on 5 August. He joined the Bundesliga side from Rennes for 15m euros (£13.8m) 12 months ago, having only made his professional debut in 2015. Dembele has already made seven appearances for the France, scoring his first goal in a 3-2 win over England in June.

West Brom sign winger Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig

West Brom have completed the signing of winger Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig for a fee that could rise to £15m. Burke has agreed a five-year contract with Albion and is eligible for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Stoke City at The Hawthorns. Burke was a product of the Nottingham Forest academy before being signed by Leipzig and featuring in their unexpected Bundesliga title challenge last season where they finished runners-up to Bayern Munich. Burke said: “I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games. I’m here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the team sheet.”

Kimi Raikkonen tops Belgian Grand Prix practice as Massa crashes

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen headed title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in first practice at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Finn pipped Hamilton by just 0.053 seconds, with the Mercedes driver 0.092secs ahead of Vettel, who leads the championship by 14 points. The three were 0.7secs clear of the field, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in fourth and fifth. Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was sixth after an off-track moment. The headline lap times appeared to understate what looked like a significant advantage for Hamilton over the Ferraris. The Briton set his fastest lap on the hardest tyre option available this weekend, the ‘soft’, while Raikkonen and Vettel used the softest, the so-called ‘ultra-soft’.