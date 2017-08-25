Newspaper summaries – August 25 2017 – Uproar in NASA as ODM plots to fill key Bunge slots

Daily Nation

Family alleges plot to dispossess it of prime city land

One of the firm’s four directors, Mr Karim Jetha, said they had sought a renewal of the lease, which the National Lands Commission (NLC) had approved, but there were fraudulent efforts to issue a grant to other people. The property is among those in Nairobi targeted by “new owners” on the pretext that their leases had expired. According to Mr Jetha, there is a scheme to transfer three parcels of land — LR 209/923, LR 209/924, LR 209/925 — on which the property stands, to entities named Sadhani Ltd and Keibukwo Investment Ltd. Even as Mr Jetha described the claimants to the land as fraudsters, investigations revealed that the entities have directed one of the tenants to start paying rent to them. In 2014, Sayani sought court orders to quash Deed Plan No. 356256 issued by the Director of Survey for the consolidation of the three plots.

Drop-off points for polythene bags as Monday ban looms

Kenyans with stocks of polythene bags may declare them to the county governments, take them to supermarkets or wait for official communication on alternative drop-off points—but they must dispose of them anyway before the Monday ban. “If you have any plastic in your house, please declare it to the municipal authorities,” said Environment Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli on Thursday. National Environment Management Authority Director-General Geoffrey Wahungu said Nema would give alternative collection points. “We are setting up a take-back scheme and are requesting supermarkets to be in charge of the take-back, from where licensed recyclers or any other people involved in the cleanup of plastics can pick up the bags,” Prof Wahungu told participants at a forum held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi. The Nema boss said declared stocks will not be incinerated but recycled.

KPA ordered to show files for Sh3bn cranes

he High Court has ordered Kenya Ports Authority to file the necessary documents regarding an international tender involving purchase of three new cranes worth about Sh3 billion (US$29,625,250) in 2013.Justice Said Chitembwe directed KPA Managing Director Catherine Mturi to file a report about the process of the procurement of the three cranes on December 17, 2013.The judge directed the KPA MD to ensure the report indicates when the tender was to be completed and when it was completed. “Were the cranes imported as completely built units and assembled in Kenya or were they built locally?” asked Judge Chitembwe.Ms Mturi is also directed that table importation documents be tabled, including bills of lading and inspection certificates, in case the cranes were imported.

The Standard

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o picks Siaya Health CEC as County Secretary

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has picked a member of the Siaya County executive as his new county secretary. Former Health Executive Olang’o Onudi replaces Ojwang’ Lusi, who has been holding the position in an acting capacity. This is not the first time Dr Onudi is being picked by Prof Nyong’o to head a crucial docket. In 2009, Nyong’o, then the minister for Medical Services, picked him to head the Kenya Medical Training College. The appointment ends speculation about the position, which had former Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga, Nyong’o’s campaign team chairman Patrick Ouya and former campaign manager Nerry Achar as potential candidates. Onudi’s appointment will be confirmed if approved by the county assembly once it is sworn in next week.

Man kills brother over land dispute

A man has gone into hiding after he allegedly led a group of eight people in brutally beating his step-brother to death. The man is said to have hit Silvester Wandekwa, 38, with a jembe in the presence of their parents, before the others joined in and beat him to death. “He (the suspect) hit Wandekwa on the head with a jembe before other people joined in and beat him to death using stones and blunt objects,” Charles Oduong, the assailant’s father said. The deceased’s sister, Elizabeth Anyango, accused her half siblings of ganging up against her brother. “Eight people attacked him with stones. He jumped into a trailer to save his life but they still went after him, pulled him down and continued beating him with machetes until he bled to death. They dragged him to a sugarcane plantation and when they saw a mob coming they ran away,” Ms Anyango said. She added: “My family has been having conflicts but I never thought it would come to a point of someone committing murder. I urge police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book,” she said.

Uhuru blow-by-blow response to Raila’s petition against win

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday night gave a detailed response to Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s claims of electoral irregularities in the Supreme Court petition challenging his victory. In his 10-page affidavit, Uhuru took issue with Raila for disparaging his win and alleging that he and his deputy William Ruto are “computer-generated” leaders, saying that the huge margin of over one million votes left no doubt that he won fair and square. “Despite such a clear poll victory, the 1st Petitioner (Raila) has continuously disparaged the electoral win and coined such demeaning remarks as ‘computer-generated leaders’. The Deputy President and I are not computer-generated leaders (“vifaranga vya computer”). The electoral victory was effected by the Kenyan voters,” Uhuru swore. The President said the difference between his votes and Raila’s was 1,401,286, a significant margin that demonstrated the sovereign will of the people.

The Star

Uproar in NASA as ODM plots to fill key Bunge slots

A storm is brewing in NASA over ODM’s plot to elbow out affiliate parties and seize control of powerful positions in Parliament available to the Opposition. NASA, weakened by Jubilee dominance in the bicameral House, is facing a dilemma. It ought to perform a complex balancing act to harmonise sharing of leadership positions amongst constituent parties. However, this appears to be a done deal, with little recourse by affiliates who will get leftovers. This portents a standoff among affiliates and strife within the Opposition that had trumpeted its unity. It is already fraying. And it must do this before the 12th Parliament reopens on Thursday next week. At the inaugural sitting, speakers and deputies of both houses will be elected and 415 lawmakers, including nominated MPs, will be sworn in. Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement reportedly has allocated to itself key positions available for the minority — leaving Wiper, Ford Kenya, ANC and CCM to share the rest. In the National Assembly, ODM wants minority leader, minority whip an, PAC chairman.

Start work for pay talks to resume, nurses told

The government has stopped salary negotiations with striking nurses until they resume work. The Council of Governors and the Ministry of Health said they have to carry out a job re-evaluation, which the Salaries and Remuneration Commission requires to grade nurses. The new grading would guide the development of a better collective bargaining agreement for nurses. Currently, nurses are ranked as low-skilled together with non-core staff like office cleaners and messengers. Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta also urged them to get back to work to allow the new governors to settle into office. “The public should not suffer. Kindly resume work and let the governors settle for a few weeks and then let’s talk and agree,” he said at Kenyatta National Hospital. He thanked KNH nurses because they did not strike. “That has saved the lives of many Kenyans. Even if there are problems, let’s talk and resolve them,” he said.

CS, KAM clash over ban on plastic bags

Key players yesterday differed over the implementation of the plastics ban even as Environment CS Judi Wakhungu stood her ground. Wakhungu said there is no turning back, but the Kenya Association of Manufacturers poked holes in the impending ban.They were at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi. “My ministry takes issue of waste management seriously,” Wakhungu said, minutes after KAM, the National Environment Management Authority and the academia traded blames. Wakhungu said all the banned plastics must be withdrawn from outlets when the ban is effective as consumers embrace alternative eco-friendly substitutes. She banned the use of plastics through a Gazette notice on February 27, giving manufacturers six months — until August 28 — to clear their stock.Carrier bags with handles, with or without gussets, or flat bags without handles and with or without gussets will not be allowed in the market.

Business Daily

Vehicle owners to buy identity stickers by October 1

More than 300,000 commercial vehicle owners are from October expected to each part with Sh700 to acquire electronic stickers that will make it harder for drivers to get away with traffic offences and help police recover stolen cars. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said the stickers – referred to as third identifiers – will be affixed on vehicle windscreens and will in an instant indicate whether a car is stolen, its insurance status and history of traffic offences. The electronic chips come loaded with each vehicle’s details, including the number plate, model and chassis number, which are then linked to a central database. The transport regulator has since the beginning of this month issued 2,363 such stickers to persons registering new cars and is now broadening it to income-generating vehicles including public service vehicles (PSVs), trucks and pick-ups. “Beginning October, our online portal will be updated to allow people to pay for the sticker before proceeding for their annual roadworthiness inspection,” Jacqueline Githinji, NTSA’s registration and licensing director, said in an interview.

Uhuru now backs SRC in pay war with MPs

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday offered the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) crucial backing in its war with MPs, setting the stage for a bruising battle between Parliament and the Executive. Mr Kenyatta, who was speaking at Catholic University, Nairobi, asked the MPs-elect to accept the new pay scales for the 12th Parliament, warning them that the quest for higher salaries is the reason voters rejected most members of the 11th Parliament at the recent polls. “Be careful, because that is the reason many MPs lost their seats in the election,” the President said as he vowed not to sign any Bill awarding the legislators more money. “I swear I shall not sign that law. We should understand that we are called to serve the people, not to earn from them,” he said. Mr Kenyatta spoke after several MPs promised to stall the approval of new Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and other top government appointees if the new pay structure that has significantly reduced their monthly take-home is not withdrawn.

Uhuru invites nurses for talks to end strike

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to nurses to resume work and give the new government a chance for dialogue to end the 82-day-old strike. Mr Kenyatta was speaking during the launch of cancer equipment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Thursday. More than 25,000 nurses went on strike on June 5 demanding the signing and implementation of their collective bargaining agreement. “What crime has the citizen committed? Come we have tea, or meat, we talk and agree,” he said. Mr Kenyatta said that the launch of the cancer machines confirmed the government’s commitment to improve healthcare. He said that the government would build six new cancer centres in “strategic positions”. The equipment will ease pressure on KNH and improve cancer treatment. Dr Cleopa Mailu, the Health secretary, lauded the President for the equipment, but also appealed for more investment in the health sector.