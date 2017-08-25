News highlights – August 25 2017 – Uhuru responds to Raila’s petition against win

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o appoints Siaya Health CEC as County Secretary

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has picked a member of the Siaya County executive as his new county secretary. Former Health Executive Olang’o Onudi replaces Ojwang’ Lusi, who has been holding the position in an acting capacity. This is not the first time Dr Onudi is being picked by Prof Nyong’o to head a crucial docket. In 2009, Nyong’o, then the minister for Medical Services, picked him to head the Kenya Medical Training College. The appointment ends speculation about the position, which had former Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga, Nyong’o’s campaign team chairman Patrick Ouya and former campaign manager Nerry Achar as potential candidates. Onudi’s appointment will be confirmed if approved by the county assembly once it is sworn in next week.

Family alleges plot to dispossess it of prime city land

One of the firm’s four directors, Mr Karim Jetha, said they had sought a renewal of the lease, which the National Lands Commission (NLC) had approved, but there were fraudulent efforts to issue a grant to other people. The property is among those in Nairobi targeted by “new owners” on the pretext that their leases had expired. According to Mr Jetha, there is a scheme to transfer three parcels of land — LR 209/923, LR 209/924, LR 209/925 — on which the property stands, to entities named Sadhani Ltd and Keibukwo Investment Ltd. Even as Mr Jetha described the claimants to the land as fraudsters, investigations revealed that the entities have directed one of the tenants to start paying rent to them. In 2014, Sayani sought court orders to quash Deed Plan No. 356256 issued by the Director of Survey for the consolidation of the three plots.

Uhuru responds to Raila’s petition against win

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday night gave a detailed response to Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s claims of electoral irregularities in the Supreme Court petition challenging his victory. In his 10-page affidavit, Uhuru took issue with Raila for disparaging his win and alleging that he and his deputy William Ruto are “computer-generated” leaders, saying that the huge margin of over one million votes left no doubt that he won fair and square. “Despite such a clear poll victory, the 1st Petitioner (Raila) has continuously disparaged the electoral win and coined such demeaning remarks as ‘computer-generated leaders’. The Deputy President and I are not computer-generated leaders (“vifaranga vya computer”). The electoral victory was effected by the Kenyan voters,” Uhuru swore. The President said the difference between his votes and Raila’s was 1,401,286, a significant margin that demonstrated the sovereign will of the people.