Media personalities Lulu Hassan and husband Rashid Abdalla produce Swahili Telenovela

Maza is the first Swahili telenovela produced in Kenya.

It is fourth of the 15 new local productions by Maisha Magic East to launch for the year 2017/2018.

MAZA, a new Swahili soap opera, has launched on Maisha Magic East. The show premiered on Monday,21st August 2017, depicting the unfolding intrigues and drama of a once successful family whose strong bond is crushed by a best friend’s envy in one night.

The programme will be aired every Monday – Friday at 7.30pm EAT on Maisha Magic East on DStv channel 158 and GOtv channel 4 and will depict real life scenarios around friendships gone wrong, jealousy, twists and turns that raise the plot of the drama minute by minute and the use of supernatural powers to satisfy greed for wealth.

“We understand our customers changing demands and we are committed to offer them the kind of entertainment they want. Furthermore, we strive to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible by maintaining affordable subscription rates on both GOtv and DStv. Maisha Magic is a key partner for us in the delivery of this promise to our subscribers by providing 100% local content to our customers.”GOtv GM Simon Kariithi

MAZA, the drama series is set in the coastal town of Mombasa. MAZA is coastal a Swahili slang word for‘MAMA’ that illustrates negativity and lack of respect when used. No warm affection is attached to it and sounds un-motherly.

The show, produced by Lulu Hassan features five main characters Dingo (husband), Lea (Wife), Maya (Daughter), Badi(Son) and Kate (Best friend to wife) through which the plot is realized using other supporting characters.

It flashes back 10 years ago when LEA, DINGO’s wife mysteriously disappears and never to be found or heard again. After years of an emotional roller-coaster, DINGO and his two kids MAYA and BADI must find closure; the court declares LEA officially dead but her cousin sister PILI suspects malice and she is not ready to let go of this matter that easily.

When LEA’s best friend, KATE visits, she is warmly appreciated and becomes the perfect replacement for LEA. Behind the scenes, the family lawyer, WAKILI, and KATE have planned for years to settle for LEA’s wealth. Finally, when the opportunity knocks, KATE wastes no time. But when she arrives at the mansion as DINGO’s wife, the dark aura that surrounds her – reveals itself. She is a dark witch…and so begins endless family trauma.

