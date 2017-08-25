Match Day – Barcelona in transfer crisis

By Papi Briano ‘Spanish Football Matador’

Barcelona in transfer crisis

“In the nine years I’ve been here, it’s the first time I feel inferior to Madrid”. That was Barca’s Pique after losing to Madrid in heart wrenching fashion.

There are heavy clouds of uncertainty hanging over Camp Nou after PSG triggered Neymar’s release clause.

The frontline has lost its intimidating edge and when you factor in injuries to either Suarez or Messi in particular that leaves Barca as a shell of a team. It’s no secret that the Catalans have always suffered from a chronic form of ‘Messidependencia’ and from the look of things it’s about to get a lot worse.

So far only Gerard Deulofeu, Nelson Semedo and Paulinho have been signed. Signifying the most underwhelming of transfer activity in recent times. What exactly is the problem?

Club executives around Europe know Barca have 222 Million Euros to burn and they all want a taste of it. Worse still, they can smell Barcelona’s desperation from miles away. The blue chip targets that have so far been approached include Coutinho at Liverpool, Dembele at Dortmund, Dybala at Juventus and Di Maria at PSG.

Liverpool have categorically refused to sell at whatever price so we expect a stand-off between the player and club until the transfer window closes. Juventus have given Dybala the iconic number 10 shirt hence it goes without say that the Italians have promised to build their team around him.

Dybala stays in Turin for now.

PSG seem to be willing to sell Di Maria but it’s the kind of signing that would have mixed reactions amongst the Barca fans owing to his earlier Madrid connections.

A Di Maria deal would however make Messi feel a lot better since they are compatriots and have a great friendship. Which takes us to Dembele. Dortmund are willing to sell but only north of 130 Million pounds. This is a player Barca could have signed last year for 15 Million Euros but the deal fell through and Dortmund snapped him up. How much a difference a year makes in this crazy transfer market!

The unfortunate part is none of those targets are on Neymar’s level. Di Maria could be close but not quite. Coutinho is more of an Iniesta replacement rather than Neymar. Dembele is a great young player, can play on the left and has a bag of tricks on him but is not yet a world beater. Dybala has considerable upside and may yet develop to be more effective than Neymar but is still a couple of levels below him right now. In that matrix lies the solution albeit an expensive one.

Barca need to get a combination of two signings to add to their attacking options. Either a midfielder and a winger or two wingers who operate at the same output level. In this market right now, such signings will cost a pretty penny and I won’t be surprised if it takes up the whole Neymar loot received from PSG.

Getting the right men for the job is imperative if Barca are going to bridge the gap between them and Madrid. There’s also the small matter of Messi having not signed his contract extension yet and he is rumoured to be waiting for the Barcelona board to show him that they are still capable of building a team that can compete at the highest level; meaning Champions League winning team.

I know there will be riots in the Barcelona streets if the fans woke up to news that Messi has decided to leave because the board could not demonstrate competence in executing their mandate in building a bigger and better Barca! The transfer clock is ticking, ever faster.