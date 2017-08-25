Governor Sonko in deal with Matatu Owners Association to streamline public transport sector

August 25, 2017 26 Views

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonkohas entered into an agreement with the Matatu Owners Association to streamline the County’s public transport sector.

The Governor held talks with the Association’s representatives from Nairobi this week.

Discussions were focused on a joint effort to streamline the public transport sector, ease traffic congestion and instate order within the industry.

"They pledged to work with my government acknowledging that they stood to benefit from an organized, coordinated and well regulated transport system."

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko

Sonko assured the Association of his commitment to improve traffic flow – as pledged in his manifesto – while routing out the cartels and extortionists at City Hall.

“We agreed to hold a follow up meeting within a week including the NTSA, NPS, NAMATA, alongside other stakeholders,” he said.

"I believe in building strong partnerships that shall help us deliver our promise & also guarantee Nairobians value for their money."

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko
