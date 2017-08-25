Business highlights – August 25 2017 – Vehicle owners to buy identity stickers by October 1

Vehicle owners to buy identity stickers by October 1

More than 300,000 commercial vehicle owners are from October expected to each part with Sh700 to acquire electronic stickers that will make it harder for drivers to get away with traffic offences and help police recover stolen cars. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said the stickers – referred to as third identifiers – will be affixed on vehicle windscreens and will in an instant indicate whether a car is stolen, its insurance status and history of traffic offences. The electronic chips come loaded with each vehicle’s details, including the number plate, model and chassis number, which are then linked to a central database. The transport regulator has since the beginning of this month issued 2,363 such stickers to persons registering new cars and is now broadening it to income-generating vehicles including public service vehicles (PSVs), trucks and pick-ups. “Beginning October, our online portal will be updated to allow people to pay for the sticker before proceeding for their annual roadworthiness inspection,” Jacqueline Githinji, NTSA’s registration and licensing director, said in an interview.

Kenya, Tanzania lift import bans after intervention by Heads of State

Tanzania and Kenya have ended a two-month diplomatic row that led to import bans of some products and resulted in heavy financial losses for businesses from either side. The cessation of hostilities came after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzania’s John Magufuli stepped in to end what was fast degenerating into a full-blown diplomatic crisis between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam. Following the deal, Tanzania has re-opened its borders to Kenyan products, including unprocessed foods, milk products and cigarettes, ending a standoff that saw exporters from both countries suffer financial setbacks. In reciprocation, Kenya has allowed Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Tanzania back into the country, a month after imposing a ban citing safety and security risks.

Two companies sign warehouse leasing deal

Africa Logistics Properties has signed a 10-year warehouse lease with Freight Forwarders Solutions Ltd (FFS), the contract logistics arm of Freight Forwarders Kenya The 14,000 square metres warehouse is equivalent to the size of some of Nairobi’s larger shopping malls, such as Galleria and the GreenHouse under construction at the Tatu Industrial Park and will open in October next year. The opening of the first complex now leased in full to FFS is the opening launch in ALP’s scheduled programme of warehouse construction across the capital cities of Sub-Saharan Africa. Shareholders of the logistics developer include CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution, and IFC, of the World Bank Group. The leasing of ALP’s entire first phase complex comes amid a lack of grade-A modern international standard logistics facilities in Kenya, and rising costs for producers on inadequate facilities.