Business highlights – August 25 2017 – Coca-Cola Africa to invest Ksh3 billion in new juice segment

Coca-Cola Africa to invest Ksh3 billion in new juice segment

Coca-Cola Central East and West Africa has launched Minute Maid Pulpy Orange to propel its juice business in the country and diversify its current beverage portfolio. At the same time, the beverage firm announced investment of $30 million (Ksh3 billion) in a Hotfill technology for the production of its new range of Minute Maid products. At the launch in Nairobi, Coca-Cola marketing manager-Kenya, Lucy Oduor said the new Minute Maid Pulpy Orange contains real fruit juice and pulp and no added preservatives. The objective of the launch is to develop a diversified portfolio that builds Coca-Cola’s credentials as a total beverage company. “Coca-Cola is really excited about the fast growth and opportunities in Kenya’s beverage market. This launch builds on the success of the Minute Maid brand and targets Kenya’s fast-growing juice category,’’ said Oduor.

Court to scrutinise KPA’s Ksh3bn tender for cranes

The High Court has ordered the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to file documents relating to a Sh3 billion ($29.6 million) international tender for purchase of three new cranes which it floated in 2013. Justice Said Chitembwe directed KPA managing director Catherine Mturi to file a report about the process of the procurement of the three cranes on December 17, 2013. The orders follow a petition in which a German firm MS Kocks Krane GMBH has sought the cancellation of the contract and award of the same to a competitive bidder. KPA has however asked the court to throw out the case on the grounds that “it has been overtaken by events since the cranes have since been delivered by Liebherr Container Cranes limited of Ireland”. Thursday, Justice Chitembwe said the court was interested in whether the tender requirements were met and not whether the cranes were delivered and commissioned. He directed the KPA boss to ensure the tender documents filed with the court indicated when the contract was to start and complete.

Safaricom aim to shield M-Pesa from Vodafone interests

Safaricom investors are set to vote on special resolutions that seek to ring-fence the company’s cash cow, M-Pesa services, from the company’s major shareholder, Vodafone Group Plc. Directors appointed by the London-based multinational or its subsidiaries will not vote on any agreements between their companies and M-Pesa, a move that aims to eliminate conflict of interest in such transactions. Such board members are also expressly required to root for Safaricom’s best interests in instances where the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm is making expansion or investment decisions that set it to compete against the UK firm. “Directors that are appointed by VKL [Vodafone Kenya Limited] shall be excluded from voting on agreements directly related to M-Pesa and the mobile money platform, to which a Vodafone group member and the company are parties,” the special resolution says.