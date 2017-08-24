Sports highlights – August 24 2017 – Coach Wenger confident Alexis Sanchez is ready for Arsenal’s visit to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp thinks Champions League qualification will help Liverpool attract players

Jurgen Klopp hinted that Liverpool’s transfer business might not be over after admitting qualifying for the Champions League will help attract players. The Reds reached the group stages with a 6-3 aggregate victory over Hoffenheim. Emre Can’s brace, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino got the goals in Wednesday’s 4-2 win at Anfield in the second leg of the play-off qualifier. Salah, Andy Robertson and Dominic Solanke are the only new arrivals signed by Klopp this summer after a frustrating transfer window. “Champions League qualification is a big influence on the transfer market, especially if we do it more often. I said I think before the game, if you talk to a player, they really often mention it especially players we talk to. We don’t have to talk to players which are not better than our players because it’s difficult to find.” he said.

Arsene Wenger confident Alexis Sanchez is ‘ready’ for Arsenal’s visit to Liverpool

Arsene Wenger has said that Alexis Sanchez is “ready” to be involved in Arsenal’s match with Liverpool, this weekend. The Chile international has yet to feature this season as his future remains shrouded in uncertainty, but his manager says the striker’s refusal to sign a new contract has not affected his focus. Wenger said: “Overall Sanchez looks in good shape. He has always been focused on his job. I don’t think he’s too much disturbed by all the noise – players at that level are used to it. Some deal better with it than others.”

Conor McGregor says Floyd Mayweather is a ‘broken’ man

Conor McGregor has said Floyd Mayweather is a “broken” man as they prepare for their much-anticipated showdown in Las Vegas. UFC star McGregor will make his professional boxing debut against the former five-weight world champion at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend. After a subdued press conference, McGregor said: “It was nice to finish a little bit more business-like, a bit more professional. All in all, everything has gone smoothly and it’s business at the end of the day and on Saturday night we are going to take care of business. He was respectful to me in there and so he should be and so should everyone else. I am a multiple-time, multiple-weight, free-fighting world champion. I am a skilled in many areas of combat, a lot more than him, so there should be respect.”