SaWA women empowerment initiative set to launch next training session on Saturday

The fourth SaWA training session (a programme aimed at empowering young women) will take place on August 26, 2017 at the Point Mall Buruburu, the event’s orginisers have confirmed. The third session of the SaWA program was graced by top career role models in the society happened on the August 5, 2017 at the Buruburu Point mall.

Among the role models to the SaWA ladies was Rachel Wanjiru Mwangi, an Advocate of the High Court, who has extensive experience in dealing with aspects of Property Law and Commercial Transactions. At the last SaWA session, she equipped the young ladies with skills of juggling between Career and Passion.

Rachel runs a Consultancy Firm and her passion for Fashion, Design and the Arts led her to establish a parallel Legal Consultancy, Legal Couture, which is a Boutique Firm that specializes in legal representation of individuals and companies in the Fashion, Creative and Lifestyle Industries.

“There is a price to pay when you know what you want in life. I have had to ignore everything that was not in line with my life’s purpose. When you have a purpose in life, you will want to surround yourself with people who help you reach those goals and not slow down your progress or tell you that you cannot reach the vision that God gave you. Always aim to connect yourself with people who are actually going somewhere and are willing to help you in your life’s journey. And remember to love yourself and be your own cheerleader” Rachel Wanjiru Mwangi

Ms. Lyla Latif, the second role model at the third SaWA session, is a Business Law Trial Advocate and Researcher and is a member of the Law Reform and Devolution committee of the Law Society of Kenya. She is also one of the most active and vocal lawyers in advising and engaging the National assembly through its departmental committee on Health on the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill. Some of her published works include scholarly research in Anti-Money Laundering, Taxation, Public Policy and Financing the Right to Health.

Mrs. Mary Kariuki, the third role model, is a Banker with over 10 years’ experience in the Banking Sector. She is highly skilled in customer experience, training and service quality assurance. Her passion in Women Advancement led her to initiate and run programs to mentor women at Rafiki Microfinance Bank and also in the informal settlement areas, with a focus on Mukuru kwa Njenga slum.

Mary taught the girls about Life’s Sphere of Control which is subdivided into three; The Circle of No Control and Influence, The Circle of Influence and The Circle of Control. She challenged them to change from focusing majority of their time and energy on matters and problems that they do not have control or influence and instead devote their time and energy on changing circumstances or things within their control and influence.

SaWA’s motive is to transform the young women’s mindsets and outlook on life to a point of making sound decision and becoming aware of their potential to benefit themselves and the society.