Samsung Electronic reveals the Galaxy Note 8 the Next Level Note

Designed to help you achieve more in work and life with an Infinity Display, smarter S Pen and Dual Camera with Optical Image Stabilization

Samsung Electronics Ltd. has introduced the Galaxy Note 8 at a colorful event in New York while the launch in Kenya is expected to take place in October. This is a smartphone that pushes the boundaries of phablets with its seamless hardware design and a variety of new service offerings. The Galaxy Note 8 brings a new level of functionality and convenience with a much thinner stylus pen, great camera experience, and better performance.

The Galaxy Note 8 builds on Samsung’s heritage of creating stunning designs and functional devices. It comes in a 6.3” infinity display. The infinity display was introduced with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ launched earlier in the year. The result is a truly immersive viewing experience without distractions that also enhances the onscreen multitasking experience. The design of the Galaxy Note 8 also remains ultra-thin, thanks to the curved edges, allowing for comfortable handling.

Mr. Jung Hyun Park, the Managing Director Samsung Electronics East Africa said ‘’the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ushers in a new era of phablets for the power user with design and fantastic new services that are bound to drive personal productivity.’’ He further noted that ‘’the Galaxy Note 8 is our commitment to redefining what’s possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy.”

The device packs 6GB of RAM, and a new dual lens 12MP camera, with dual pixel technology for incredibly fast autofocus and wide F1.7 aperture for vivid and bright photos even in low-light conditions. The front 8MP camera also features a wide F1.7 aperture and Selective focus for enhanced selfies.

The advanced dual lens camera features one wide-angle lens and one telephoto lens each with 12MP allowing users to control the depth of field in their shots to create stunning portraits and photo scenes. The rear camera also features 2x optical zoom on the tele photo lens and improved digital zoom on the wide angle lens. Both lenses also feature Dual optical image stabilization making the Note 8, the world’s first mobile device that incorporates optical image stabilization on a dual lens camera.

The stylus pen has always been the talking point with the Note series, and with the Note 8, it gets even better. The S-pen is now IP68 rated* (water and dust resistant), this enables the use of the S-pen in wet conditions and fresh water bodies that are 1.5m deep for up to 30 minutes. The S-pen’s is also now equipped with a thinner tip and enhanced pressure sensitivity making the writing and drawing experience on the Note 8 more precise.

The Note 8 is powered by an advanced 10nm processor that increases CPU performance by up to 10% and GPU performance by up to 32% while reducing power consumption for a seamless work/play experience. The Note 8 comes with 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via Micro SD slot.

In redefining how users interact with their smartphone, Samsung introduced Bixby with the Galaxy S8. This intelligent interface helps users get more out of their phone and is also available for the Note 8. Contextual awareness capabilities enable Bixby to offer personalized help based on what it continues to learn about the user’s interests, situation, and location.

Users can also shop, search for images and get details about nearby places with Bixby’s image recognition technology. Additionally, with the Galaxy Note 8, Bixby Voice assistant features will now be available with the feature rolling out to the S8 as well via a software update soon after. As the Bixby ecosystem grows, it will connect across devices, apps, and services as a ubiquitous interface, and open up new experiences and scenarios to simplify life.

Users will also experience unbeatable sound quality with new high-performance earphones tuned by AKG by Harman, coming as in-box accessory. Valued at Ksh10,000, these earphones have a comfortable hybrid canal fit for better noise cancellation and are made from the anti-tangle metal-fabric material.

*IP68 Water and dust rating for Device+ S-pen, tested in fresh water submersion up to 1.5m for 30 minutes