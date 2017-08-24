LG launches super UHD TV with Nano Cell Technology in Kenya as it opens new brand shop in Westlands

LG’s new Nano Cell TVs use improved ULTRA Luminance technology to deliver brighter, crisper image highlights

The new lineup also supports a variety of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision™, HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, or HLG

The SUPER UHD TV models launched include the SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000

Electronics giant LG has launched the new 2017 Super UHD TV that feature the Nano Cell Technology which delivers consistent colours at wider viewing angles. The new LG super UHD TV also feature the stunning ultra slim design with the unique crescent-shaped stand, which gives the 55-inch SJ 9500- only 6.9 mm at its thinnest point – the illusion of floating in the air.

The new set is further designed to render the most realistic images possible, creating highly nuanced, accurate colors while enabling wider viewing angles. With support for BT.2020 and the ability to render over one billion possible colors, every new LG SUPER UHD TV is equipped with Active HDR and Dolby Vision, allowing for display of next generation HDR content that has been designed to render brighter scenes and greater shadow detail

Speaking during the launch at the opening of a new LG Brandshop at Kenrail-Westlands, LG Managing Director Janghoon Chung said,

“Our 2017 SUPER UHD TV lineup with LG’s proprietary Nano Cell technology is a breakthrough in display technology that advances the LCD TV viewing experience to a level unlike any other”.

“Nano Cell is another example of how LG is innovating and pushing the boundaries of display technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers”. He added.

Nano Cell LCD displays offer a technological advantage by employing uniformly-sized particles approximately one nanometer in diameter to create more subtle, accurate colors that can be viewed from wider angles than other TVs, including Quantum Dot displays. LG Nano Cell dramatically reduces instances of color fading, image instability and other color degradation issues by absorbing surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colors displayed on the screen. Nano Cell technology also reduces on-screen light glow to maintain high picture quality even when the screen is surrounded by intense ambient lighting.

With the latest version of LG’s intuitive webOS smart TV platform, powerful audio capabilities coupled with the thin, aesthetically pleasing design of every LG SUPER UHD TV model, customers will have no trouble finding the perfect TV model to fit their needs and expectations. The new TV has already been made available in LG’s Online Shopping Platform that was launched in the market in June this year.