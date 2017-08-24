I will steer Nairobi forward and return it to its former glory, says Sonko

Nairobi Governor-elect, Mike Sonko is making moves to improve the state of affairs within the County.
The Governor yesterday (August 23, 2017) attended sectoral presentations spearheaded by the Acting County Secretary and County Chief Officers.
Sonko stated that the meeting was aimed at highlighting the state of affairs in the County of Nairobi.
He said it will be used as a platform by the new administration to map a way forward with a view of developing the city and “steering it forward in order to regain it’s lost glory.”
