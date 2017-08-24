Governor Mike Sonko vows to drain Nairobi County of its water cartels

Nairobi Governor-elect, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has officially met with Nairobi Water staff – who have been on strike for the past one month – at their Kampala Road Offices.
The strike was called off after the Governor convened a meeting with the staff on Thursday.
Sonko yesterday decided to halt the board’s operations at Nairobi Water as his administration carries out its #FixingTheCity campaign.
"I am committed to efficient service delivery. I want to be very clear that I’ll personally lead the war against corruption & impunity in all departments.Service delivery must be restored. I can confirm to you today that the fight against water cartels has kicked off. Nairobi will never be the same again."
