DStv Celebrates the life of Princess Diana with a series of documentaries

DStv is joining the world in commemorating the life of Princess Diana in a series of documentaries that will be showcased on various channels this August/September.

There has been a lot of intrigue surrounding the Princess of Wales before and after her passing; from speculation on her personal life to various conspiracy theories about the tragic accident that led to her death.

Tune into DStv for some insight and a commemorative look back at Princess Diana‘s life, as well as the tragic death from a variety of media personalities and biographers.

Below are some of the highlights dedicated to the 20-year tribute of Princess Diana’s death: