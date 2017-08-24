Coca-Cola Central East and West Africa Limited Launches Minute Maid Pulpy Orange Juice Drink

Leading Beverage Company Coca-Cola launched a new fizzy juice drink named Minute Maid Pulpy Orange. It is a low-calorie fizzy juice drink containing real fruit juice and natural flavors.

Minute Maid Pulpy Orange comes in four flavors including Mango, Tropical, and Apple aims at developing a diversified portfolio that builds its Credentials as a total Beverage Company.

“Minute Maid contains real fruit juice and pulp with no added preservatives,” said Lucy Oduor Coca-Cola Marketing Manager.

Coca-Cola is really excited about the fast growth and opportunities in Kenya’s beverage market,” she added. This launch builds on the success of the Minute Maid brand and targets Kenya’s fast-growing juice category.

The Coca-Cola system has invested over Ksh 3.1 billion (US$ 30 million) in state of the art “Hotfill” technology for the production of its new range of Minute Maid products.

“Hotfill” Technology uses heat to sterilize the product and the packaging before packing offers a significantly superior and brings world class standards to the Kenyan consumer.

The product is available in the market and outlets across the country with a new attractive shape that is easy to handle and will make the Minute Maid Orange the favorite for consumers who want to be refreshed while on the go.

Coca-Cola Company will support the launch of Minute Maid Pulpy Orange in Kenya with a diversified marketing campaign which will feature a new radio, TV commercial, and digital marketing program consumer sampling activities.