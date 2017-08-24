Business highlights – State cuts sale of subsidised maize ahead of South Rift harvest

Britam Holding’s half-year net profit drops from kSh1.7b to Sh995m

Britam Holdings has announced a 44 percent reduction in its net profit for the first-half of 2017 from Sh1.7 billion last year to Sh995 million. The total assets of the group increased to Shs90.6 billion, up from Shs83.6 billion as at 31st December 2016. Assets Under Management (AUM) by Britam Asset Managers, a subsidiary of the group, grew by 14 per cent from Sh108.9 billion in December 2016 to Sh124.5 billion as at June 2017 while fund management fees increased to Sh11.7 billion compared to Sh11 billion in June 2016. Within this period, the group rolled out an asset management company in Uganda, the first in the region outside Kenya. Speaking during the release of the firm’s half-year results, Britam Group Managing Director, Dr Benson Wairegi “We have started to realize gains from the implementation of the new strategy, through the automation of key processes across all our business lines in life Assurance, general insurance, and asset management.”

State cuts sale of subsidised maize ahead of South Rift harvest

The Agriculture ministry has begun to cut the volume of subsidised maize offered to millers to forestall price distortion after the programme ends on September 30. Agriculture secretary Willy Bett said the government had reduced the quantity of maize to a two-day stock equivalent to ensure millers are not left with excess cereals in their premises upon withdrawal of the subsidy scheme. The government has since May been supplying millers with huge stocks of heavily subsidised maize grain to enable them to produce flour at the retail price of Sh90 per two-kilogramme packet. “Starting next week, we shall limit quantities of maize sold to millers to levels that can fully be milled in two days. We don’t want to create a scenario where they will have stashed huge pile of cheap grain when the programme ends,” said Mr Bett.

Kenya lifts poultry ban for 3 large Ugandan export firms

Three large Ugandan firms now have a reason to smile as they are set to make millions after they were exclusively allowed to bring poultry products into Kenya. Kenya has partially lifted the ban on the products from the neighbouring country after an eight-month embargo that saw chicken and eggs locked out of the Sh500 million market following the outbreak of avian influenza disease. The move, which will be strictly monitored by authorities for safety purposes, will see three firms approved by the Ministry of Agriculture, having met the required safety conditions to export the products. The three are Hudani Manji Holdings-Rainbow—a wholesale and retail supplier in Uganda, South Sudan, Congo, and Rwanda– SR Afrochick and Kukuchic. Agriculture secretary Willy Bett says Kenya sent a team of inspectors from the ministry in June to see measures that Uganda had put in place to contain the disease.