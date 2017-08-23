Sports highlights – August 23 2017 – Floyd Mayweather claims Conor McGregor is struggling to make weight

FIFA investigating Neymar complaint over unpaid loyalty bonus at Barcelona

World football governing body FIFA are investigating Brazilian Neymar’s complaint over an unpaid loyalty bonus at Barcelona. The investigation is a separate complaint following Tuesday’s announcement by the Spanish club thatthey are to sue the Brazilian for £7.8m over an alleged breach of contract in the wake of his £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona are refusing to pay a £23m bonus to Neymar’s father following a contract renewal last year. A source in Spain close to the player told us earlier this month that Neymar feels “very bad” over the withheld payment. A FIFA spokesperson said “The matter is pending and being investigated. As a result, we are not in a position to comment on it.” While Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives previously said: “The club will not pay the bonus to Neymar’s father.

Kyle Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham deal until 2020

Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract at Tottenham to keep him at the club until 2020.Tottenham have enquired about the possibility of bringing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier to north London but haveopted to tie down 20-year-old full-back Walker-Peters long term. Spurs sold former first-choice right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City in the summer for £50m, with Kieran Trippier preferred in Mauricio Pochettino’s defence towards the end of last season. “Buzzing to sign a new contract with Spurs, can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Walker-Peters said, after penning the deal.

Floyd Mayweather claims Conor McGregor is struggling to make weight

Floyd Mayweather has claimed Conor McGregor is struggling to make weight ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown in Las Vegas this weekend. The undefeated 40-year-old said McGregor is “extremely heavy” and could risk facing a fine should he fail to make the 154lbs light-middleweight limit at Friday’s weigh-in. The Irishman, who has previously fought at 145lbs, is accustomed to losing a large percentage of weight on the week of a fight, though Mayweather suggests the UFC star may be facing a tough cut this time around. “Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now, I think he’s 164lbs, he still has 10lbs to go. He’s got to get that weight down, a true champion is disciplined and very responsible but we’ll see,” Mayweather said.