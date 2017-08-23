Sports highlights – August 23 2017 – Barcelona to sue Neymar for Ksh1 billion over alleged contract breach

Barcelona to sue Neymar for Ksh1 billion over alleged contract breach

Barcelona are set to sue former player Neymar for £7.8 million (Ksh1 billion) over an alleged breach of contract in the wake of his £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain. The amount is understood to relate to a loyalty bonus Neymar received after signing a contract extension in October 2016.”Barcelona decided to take these actions in defence of their interests, after a unilateral termination of contract urged by Neymar Jr a few months after signing the renewal until the end of the year 2021,” a statement read. Brazilian striker Neymar said he was surprised by the decision but warned he is not going to give in. “It is noteworthy that this news was received with surprise, since the athlete completely fulfilled the contract then in force, with the full deposit of the amounts set out in the buy-out clause freely agreed with F.C. Barcelona for his release,” Neymar’s representatives said in a statement.

Barcelona preparing fourth £138m bid for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are preparing a fourth bid for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho that could rise to £138m.Contrary to reports suggesting Barcelona and Coutinho are giving up hope of securing a move before the summer window closes, the Spanish club are preparing to test Liverpool’s resolve once more with an initial payment of £101m up front – with £37m in bonuses. A source said “Philippe has never been more determined to leave Liverpool. To suggest Barca are thinking of backing out and calling it a day, is absolute nonsense. They’re all in now; their cards are on the table and they’ll never give up the fight.” The £37m in add-ons are understood to be linked to Champions League appearances and would be expected to be easily achievable, were he to move to the Nou Camp.

Kenyans fancy EA Challenge chances

National golf team coach John van Liefland says Kenya stands a good chance of returning home with the East Africa Challenge Cup from Tanzania if the players play per the team plan. Speaking at the Kenya Railway Golf Club before departing for Dar es Salaam for this year’s East Africa Challenge Cup at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana from Wednesday, Liefland said “The East Africa Challenge is being played in a different format that I am not familiar with, but we have a plan and formula which should give us victory if we stick to it. The boys are sharp and looking forward to the tournament in Tanzania where we will try and get the two juniors play with a senior player in the foursomes and four ball better ball.” he said.