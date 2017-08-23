Newspaper summaries – August 23 2017 – President Uhuru confident court will uphold win

Daily Nation

Crisis looms at varsities amid threat of another strike:

A crisis looms in higher education once again after university lecturers issued a one-week notice to the government to implement their salary increase or face another round of industrial action from next month.

That follows a decision by universities to revert to the salaries and allowances that the dons were earning after implementing a Sh10 billion arrears up to June 30.

With universities set to re-open on Monday, and after two postponements, they hope the government will release the cash to save the sector.

Tough rules issued to curb exam cheating:

The Kenya National Examinations Council has issued tough guidelines on managing national tests set to start in November, as it moves to eliminate malpractices.

In the guidelines to field officers, county directors of education and centre managers — who are undergoing one-week training across the country — and only qualified teachers will be allowed to manage the exams.

In a directive that comes two months to the start of the tests, Knec acting chief executive officer Mercy Karogo cautioned against the recruitment of supervisors and invigilators with questionable qualifications.

“Knec still gets unqualified personnel supervising and invigilating at some examination centres,” Ms Karogo said in a brief to officers.

NHIF dismisses non-payment allegations:

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has denied claims of non-payment of dues owed to hospitals offering services to its members.

Speaking Monday on the sidelines of a quarterly stakeholders’ meeting, NHIF’s Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Mwangi insisted that the insurer had not received any formal complaint from any of the 9,000 contracted health facilities with regards to settlement of claims.

“What we are doing is in line with our normal business. We are just verifying our claims and putting controls where necessary to safeguard funds.

“Everything else being purported is a fallacy,” he said.

The Standard

President Uhuru exudes confidence court will uphold win:

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed confidence that he will win the Supreme Court petition challenging his re-election.

Uhuru said God will hand him and his deputy, William Ruto, victory in the case filed by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru win He spoke at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Nairobi, during the 39th anniversary memorial service for his father and the country’s founding president, Jomo Kenyatta.

“After we are done with what is before us (presidential election petition) and God grants us victory, and I am sure he will, we will invite you,” Uhuru told the church, which he said stood with the Kenyatta family when the first president died.

IEBC files 54,000 election results from regional tallying centres:

The electoral agency has denied claims of missing form 34As even as it filed 54,000 pages of Forms 34A, 34B and 34C used to tally presidential results at polling centres, constituency and national tallying centres respectively.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba said none of the 40,883 Forms 34A was missing from their records as claimed by the National Super Alliance (NASA) in their petition challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have all the forms that were used to record results during the elections and have even scanned the copies for submission to the Supreme Court. None of them is missing,” Mr Chiloba said.

CS Matiang’i new blow to cheats and ghost staff:

New measures to block cheats with fake certificates, curb the theft of public funds through ghost teachers, and inflated student enrolment figures will be implemented next month.

From September 28, all students in public institutions from nursery school to university will be assigned a six- character Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) linked to an electronic database with all the education records of the individual.

The system will be similar to the personal identification number (PIN) issued to taxpayers for purposes of transacting business with the Kenya Revenue Authority and other Government agencies, and through which the taxman has useful data to enforce compliance.

The Star

IEBC gives candidates seven-day ultimatum to remove posters:

The electoral commission has given candidates of the August 8 polls seven days to clear the posters they used in their campaigns.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati issued the directive in a statement on Tuesday saying those who contravene it shall be punished.

He invoked the Second Schedule of the Elections Code of Conduct of the Elections Act 2011.

“The committee shall exercise the powers provided under this code to punish any person found to have infringed this code.”

All candidates, political parties, agents and party members across the country are expected to lead the cleanup.

Uhuru, Raila wrangle over IEBC petition:

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, and their diehard defenders, are firing salvoes of defiance and derision after Raila filed a Supreme Court petition challenging Kenyatta’s official win.

Kenyatta yesterday called Raila “ungentlemanly”, a “man of riddles” and a roadblock to unity and development.

Raila yesterday called Kenyatta a “lackey” of foreign powers, a “computer-generated President” and an inferior leader.

Kenyatta has dismissed Raila’s petition, saying his super-majority in the bicameral Parliament proves he won fair and square.

But Raila resolutely signalled a protracted battle irrespective of the verdict, saying the opposition will “resist and disobey illegitimate computer-generated leaders”.

IEBC delivers Forms 34 A, B and C to Supreme Court:

The electoral agency yesterday handed over to the Supreme Court the 54,000–page original Forms 34 A, B and C that were used to declare the outcome of August 8 presidential election.

Saying it was ready to defend the polls credibility, the IEBC delivered the original forms collected from the 40,883 polling stations countrywide.

IEBC chief Ezra Chiloba told journalists soon after the delivery they will be filing their responses to NASA’s suit that seeks to overturn President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win, tomorrow.

Chiloba said soft copies of the election materials have also been availed to the court, to NASA and Uhuru for their perusal in readiness for the hearing of the petition which is expected to begin on Monday next week.

Business Daily

Equity Bank now to stop offering salary loans:

Salaried workers and owners of small businesses are headed for tough times after Equity Bank EQTY • 43.00 announced it is cutting down unsecured and micro loans to comply with a new set of global accounting rules on loan loss covers.

Equity group chief executive James Mwangi said the lender was moving away from unsecured and small business loans — which are deemed risky — ahead of the coming into force of the new guidelines, technically referred to as International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9.

The new guidelines are meant to come into force on January 1, 2018.

Kenya targets Kazakhstan export market:

Kenya will use next week’s trade expo in Kazakhstan as a platform to diversify its share of the export market to the country from the current 0.16 per cent.

Trade PS Chris Kiptoo said the import value of Kazakhstan is $30 billion annually and Kenya accounts for only Sh47 million of the market share.

He said tea forms 97 per cent of the total exports to the country.

“We are going to use the expo as an opportunity to boost export of other goods to Kazakhstan, which is a potential market for Kenyan goods,” said Dr Kiptoo at a media briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday.

KenGen to lose revenues at Mombasa diesel plant:

Kenya Electricity Generating Co (KenGen) will see its thermal power earnings drop significantly as the government begins a gradual shutdown of its diesel generators at the Coast after the region was connected to cheaper steam power.

Mombasa-based Kipevu I and III are set to be pulled out of the grid in “a few months” after the switching on of a high-voltage power line to evacuate cheap geothermal electricity from Olkaria, Energy Secretary Charles Keter said.

KenGen’s earnings from thermal power was Sh3.79 billion in June 2016, accounting for 12.8 per cent of total electricity revenue of Sh29.5 billion in the review period.