News highlights – August 23 2017 – Atwoli warns governors over sacking officials

Atwoli warns governors over sacking officials

Folowing a directive by Governor Rasanga who publicly asked all workers who campaigned for his opponents not to report to work, operations at the Siaya County headquarters were yesterday paralysed after angry youth blocked a number of employees from accessing their offices, accusing them of campaigning against Governor Cornel Rasanga. A number of offices manned by chief officers and directors remained vacant as most of their occupants feared embarrassment by the youth. Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Sawe condemned the move. “Nobody should take the law into their hands. These are public officers and they should not be treated unfairly,” he said.

New system to track student’s progress from nursery to university

New measures to block cheats with fake certificates, curb the theft of public funds through ghost teachers, and inflated student enrolment figures will be implemented next month. From September 28, all students in public institutions from nursery school to university will be assigned a six- character Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) linked to an electronic database with all the education records of the individual. The system will be similar to the personal identification number (PIN) issued to taxpayers for purposes of transacting business with the Kenya Revenue Authority and other Government agencies, and through which the taxman has useful data to enforce compliance. Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has described the new Kenya National Education Management Information System (Nemis) as “the single source of truth for information” on all Kenyan learners and schools.

Tough rules issued to reduce exam cheating

The Kenya National Examinations Council has issued tough guidelines on managing national tests set to start in November, as it moves to eliminate malpractices. In the guidelines to field officers, county directors of education and centre managers who are undergoing one-week training across the country and only qualified teachers will be allowed to manage the exams. In a directive that comes two months to the start of the tests, Knec acting chief executive officer Mercy Karogo cautioned against the recruitment of supervisors and invigilators with questionable qualifications. “Knec still gets unqualified personnel supervising and invigilating at some examination centres,” Ms Karogo said.