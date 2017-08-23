Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko leads City Hall sting operation, uncovers Ksh7 million scam

Nairobi Governor-elect, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said he will crack down on corruption at City Hall following a successful sting operation that may have saved taxpayers Ksh7 million in cash.

“I have personally just led a sting operation at the County Cash Office, City Hall after a tipoff from an anonymous source,” Sonko said in a statement issued just hours ago.

He stated that it was “unacceptable that yesterday’s collections of Ksh 7 M (cash) were still with the cashiers by 11:00AM yet the bank is only 50 meters away.”

"Under my watch, City Hall will cease being anyone’s cash cow. We shall streamline revenue collection & management in line with the P.F.M Act" Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko

“I’ve given instructions that the cash office should immediately install CCTV cameras. Monitoring to be done by my office, CID & NSIS,” the Governor added.