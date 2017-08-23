Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko leads City Hall sting operation, uncovers Ksh7 million scam

Nairobi Governor-elect, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said he will crack down on corruption at City Hall following a successful sting operation that may have saved taxpayers Ksh7 million in cash.
“I have personally just led a sting operation at the County Cash Office, City Hall after a tipoff from an anonymous source,” Sonko said in a statement issued just hours ago.
He stated that it was “unacceptable that yesterday’s collections of Ksh 7 M (cash) were still with the cashiers by 11:00AM yet the bank is only 50 meters away.”
"Under my watch, City Hall will cease being anyone’s cash cow. We shall streamline revenue collection & management in line with the P.F.M Act"
“I’ve given instructions that the cash office should immediately install CCTV cameras. Monitoring to be done by my office, CID & NSIS,” the Governor added.
