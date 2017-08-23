Japanese paint company Kansai Plascon acquires Sadolin Paints Kenya in deal worth over Ksh 10 billion

Announcement made by Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director Jamil Virjee, during a press briefing in Nairobi

Kansai Paint is a global company with major operations in Japan, China, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Its product offering covers the decorative, industrial, protective coatings and automotive segment. It has research and development facilities in Japan, India and South Africa

The acquisition will see no changes in top management or any other positions at Sadolin. The company will continue to operate as optimally as it has been with the current employee base

Kansai Plascon Africa Limited, a subsidiary of Japan based Kansai Paint Co, has concluded its agreement to purchase the Sadolin Paints operations in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya for a cost of over $100 million.

“We are thrilled at this acquisition. Through it, we will be able to tap into Kansai’s strong brand heritage, global technical capability, and trusted performance, providing us with new capabilities, access to technology and a know-how, which is key in continuing to drive growth for this brand,” said Jamil Virjee.

Speaking about the rationale for the acquisition, President of Kansai Plascon East Africa Gary van der Merwe said that this acquisition signals Kansai Plascon’s commitment to global expansion.

“East Africa is one of the fastest growing regions on the continent, with a rapidly emerging middle class, increased spending power and growing urbanisation. This is, therefore, a good time to launch into a market that is need of our wide range of products to enhance their lifestyles, while also increasing our global footprint.”

Since establishment in 1959 in Kenya, Sadolin Paints has operated and offered the Kenyan market products in the decorative, professional, protective coatings and automotive segments.

Jamil Virjee reassures customers that this move will have no impact on current operations, but will come with even more streamlined operations to serve customers better and more efficiently, while delivering the quality product they have come to expect.

“All our local dealerships, stores and shops will remain open to serve you at the same great price you have enjoyed over the years. Over the next few months, as we complete the transition, we shall subject to our contractual commitments, phase out the Sadolin brand from the shelves and encourage our customers to ask for Plascon from their local dealer.”

Noting that acquisitions and mergers come with uncertainty both from a human resources and an operations perspective, Gary van der Merwe commented that since Sadolin as a business was already operating impressively, the strategic input would be to enhance and plug into the existing operations to improve efficacy.

“We will only work to expand the already existing high quality technology that we have found in place. Our commitment remains to investing in cutting-edge technology to provide our customers with the best quality paint in the market,” he said.

The company’s focus is to maintain its place as the leading paint manufacturer in East Africa through continuous innovation to best meet the ever changing needs of its customers and remain competitive in the market. Sadolin has enjoyed a huge presence and dominated the regional paint market. This acquisition will boost Kansai Plascon’s revenue and presence as it seeks to strengthen its position as the leading paint company in Africa.