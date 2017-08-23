Fusion Capital Limited eyes top African property award

Private equity firm, Fusion Capital has been nominated by the Africa Investment Property Awards for Best Office Development and Best Mixed Use Development for their Kigali Heights Development. The African Property Investment Awards (API Awards) will be launched at this year’s API Summit & Expo 2017 taking place on the 24th August 2017, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

"It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the many entries this year and we are greatly humbled. The African real estate market is quickly maturing and must begin to measure up to international standards. I see API awards as part of this initiative." Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Daniel Kamau

The awards will recognize innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry whilst providing distinguished developers, suppliers and owners working in Sub-Saharan Africa with a platform to showcase their best projects and services.

"With these awards, API Events hopes to not only encourage industry players to continue to achieve these same levels in regard to both industry standards and expectations, but also to raise the development standards across the industry in future." Kfir Rusin, API Events Managing Director

Kigali Heights, the development under Fusion Capital that has been nominated, is a premier mixed-use development offering Grade A offices and world class retail experience consisting of a 9 storey rectilinear block along the boulevard frontage and a 6 storey block and faces the Kimihurura Roundabout in Gasabo district opposite newly opened Kigali Convention Centre and Radisson Blu.

The building has attracted both international and local players in Banking sector, Retail Industry such as supermarkets chains, restaurant chains, Clothing stores, and health food chains such as Java House, Deacons, Bosini, Eco Bank, Riders Lounge and many other brands.

"As the market evolves we want to ensure that all stakeholders strive to achieve excellence, and at the same time recognize those who are delivering on pioneering developments in Africa’s often tough development environments." Kfir Rusin, API Events Managing Director

Fusion is a Private Equity Firm focused on Real Estate investment and Fund Management based in East Africa. Established in 2006, Fusion operates from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and United Kingdom. Fusion’s products include, real estate and money market operations.