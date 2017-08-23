Business highlights – August 23 2017 – Tour operator targets youth with special packages

Tour and travel operator targets youth with special packages:

Ngurumah Tours, one of Kenya’s pioneer travel companies, is now leveraging on youth-centric travel packages to boost a travelling culture in the country.

The firm’s managing director Isaac Mwangi said the company will now be tailor-making tour packages at affordable prices aimed for the youth.

Ngurumah intends to use the new strategy to bolster domestic consumer demand for Kenya and to position Kenya as a top of mind holiday destination for the biggest potential market – the youth.

“The Kenyan youth are now more open to the beauty of the country and East Africa from the continued growth we have been observing. We have decided to become a truly youth-friendly company,” says Mr Mwangi.

Mombasa ACA unit nabs counterfeit chewing gum worth millions:

The anti-counterfeit agency (ACA) Mombasa unit on Tuesday uncovered counterfeit chewing gum worth millions of shillings in Majengo area.

Area head of the anti-counterfeit authority Ibrahim Bule who led the operation said they had responded to complaints from area residents over the products.

The sweets and gum are manufactured by a firm called ‘Sweet R Us’ and resemble products from the Coca Cola company, which confused buyers.

Bule said they are investigating whether the company is licensed to operate in the area and have the authority to manufacture the products.

“We will also investigate whether they pay taxes,” he added.

Nairobi, Dar to iron out trade tiff:

Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to amicably resolve their existing disputes and lift all trade embargos between them that have affected economies in both countries.

Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo has said that the two countries have arranged a meeting in Tanzania’s capital Dodoma in which they will iron out the issues.

“We have agreed that the meeting will be held next month to finalise all the outstanding issues in order to return our trading relationship to normalcy,” said Dr Kiptoo.

He said both countries have expressed goodwill in addressing trade barriers that have affected the ease of doing business between the two.