Business highlights – August 23 2017 – Government will not extend August 28 plastic ban

The government on Wednesday ruled out extension of August 28 plastic bag ban order and said it has lined up to 40 manufacturers to exhibit on alternatives packaging materials from tomorrow in Nairobi. At a press conference, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) said it is also lobbying for tax incentives for the producers of plastic bag alternatives. NEMA dismissed as in accurate figures from the plastic bags manufacturers on jobs likely to be lost following the August 28 ban. “Number of jobs can only be provided by industry but we have doubts with the figures they are quoting currently. We are optimistic that the alternative bags we are proposing will create more jobs in rural areas,” the agency said.

Equity, which is Kenya’s biggest bank by customer numbers with a client base of 11.7 million earlier announced a 7.4 drop in net profit and now announced it is cutting down unsecured and micro loans to Salaried workers and owners of small businesses are headed for tough times after Equity Bank to comply with a new set of global accounting rules on loan loss covers. Equity group chief executive James Mwangi said the lender was moving away from unsecured and small business loans which are deemed risky ahead of the coming into force of the new guidelines, technically referred to as International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9. “We are moving away from unsecured lending. IFRS 9 requires you to use historical ratio to make provisions at point of booking the loan. This is not sustainable with a margin of seven per cent,” Mr Mwangi explained.

Uganda and Tanzania have ceased to be Kenya’s export drivers after relinquishing the position to Pakistan and the United States that have upped their appetite for Kenyan goods. Pakistan has this year overtaken Uganda as the largest buyer of Kenyan goods, while the United States is fast bridging the gap between it and Kampala on Kenya’s export market table. Exports to Pakistan jumped 90.8 per cent to Sh24.8 billion in the year to May from Sh13 billion in a similar period last year, marking the fastest growth. Shipments to the US grew 20 per cent to Sh18.5 billion in the period, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows. On the flipside, exports to Uganda remained unchanged at Sh21.9 billion in the year to May while Tanzania cut back its purchases from Kenya 34 per cent to Sh8.2 billion.