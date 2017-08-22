Sports highlights – August 22 2017 – Everton striker Wayne Rooney’s focus is on club rather than country

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy now fit to face Sheffield following foot injury

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has recovered from a foot injury and is fit to travel with the team to Sheffield United for their second round League Cup match on Tuesday, Manager Craig Shakespeare has said. Vardy was substituted in the closing stages of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. “Jamie trained this morning okay,” “He was a bit sore yesterday, but he was okay to train today. He is okay and will be involved tomorrow. At what length, we will have to wait and see. I plan to make changes.” Shakespeare told the club’s website on Monday.Shakespeare also said midfielder Nampalys Mendy, who sustained an ankle injury in March, could play at Bramall Lane. Defenders Robert Huth (ankle) and Wes Morgan (back), midfielders Danny Drinkwater (thigh)and Vicente Iborra (groin) and forward Kelechi Iheanacho (toe) have been ruled out of Tuesday’s match as they recover from their respective injuries. Leicester travel to Manchester United in their next league match on Saturday.

Boxing: Chris Eubank Jr says Floyd Mayweather wants to go out with a bang

Chris Eubank Jr has warned Conor McGregor he will face the same Floyd Mayweather who so impressively eased to victory over Manny Pacquiao. Eubank has been training alongside Mayweather in preparation for his World Boxing Super Series quarter-final with Turkey’s Avni Yildirim in October. He previously observed the American while he trained to defeat Marcos Maidana in 2014 and then Pacquiao the following year, when Mayweather produced a seamless victory against a fighter widely considered his greatest threat. Eubank believes Mayweather will show an increased aggression against McGregor, in pursuit of a knockout victory in his final fight.”McGregor’s got it all to do on the night,” he said. “Mayweather’s in just as good a shape as he was against Maidana, and when I watched him train for Pacquiao.

Everton striker Wayne Rooney’s focus is on club rather than country

Striker Wayne Rooney says he is “focusing on Everton” rather than an international recall after scoring his 200th Premier League goal. Rooney, 31, scored the opener in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City – his second goal in two league games. England coach Gareth Southgate overlooked him for matches against Scotland and Spain in June. Rooney said: “I’m sure I’ll speak to Gareth Southgate over the next few days. We’ll see what happens.” Southgate is due to name a squad on Thursday for the World Cup qualifiers in Malta on 1 September, and home to Slovakia three days later. Former England captain Rooney is the leading all-time scorer for both his country – with 53 – and Manchester United, for whom he scored 253 times in 13 years.