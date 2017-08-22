Sports highlights – August 22 2017 – Conor McGregor says new born son has aided his preparation to fight Floyd Mayweather

Paris Saint-Germain in talks with Monaco over Kylian Mbappe loan

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Monaco over a season-long loan deal for Kylian Mbappe with an agreement to buy the striker next summer. It is understood the deal includes Lucas Moura heading to the French Ligue 1 champions the other way, but it is understood PSG and Monaco are far from an agreement at this stage. PSG signed Neymar in a world-record £200m transfer from Barcelona earlier this month and must comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. It is believed a loan move for Mbappe this season would assist the French club in meeting UEFA requirements. Mbappe has been the subject of intense transfer speculation all summer, with interest from a string of top clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Rahim Sterling’s rescue act spares Man City

Raheem Sterling came on to score an 82nd-minute equaliser as 10-man Manchester City rescued a 1-1 draw against Everton in their opening Premier League home game on Monday. Wayne Rooney put Everton ahead with his 200th Premier League goal before City home debutant Kyle Walker was contentiously shown a second yellow card following a collision with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Sterling, a halftime substitute, rewarded heavy City pressure by slamming in a late equaliser and Everton also finished with 10 men after Morgan Schneiderlin, too, was given a debatable second caution. “I am pleased with all of them, but we lost two points. We are here for the results. At the end, we have to try to analyse the performance. Ten against 11, a Europa League team. We tried. We missed some chances at the end. Even though we scored, we could not win.” City coach Pep Guardiola as he refused to answer questions about Walker’s dismissal.

Boxing: New-born son enables ‘seamless’ preparation for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has revealed how the presence of his new-born son has aided his preparation to fight Floyd Mayweather. The Irishman became a first-time father in May yet, despite a training camp spent largely in Las Vegas, he has enjoyed uninterrupted family time. “This is my first fight camp with a son. Originally, before he was born, I thought maybe I would have to do what many other fighters do, and move away, leave the family home and be isolated. I was worried about that – I hoped I did not have to do that. Thankfully it has been seamless. My sleep has not been interrupted. My son sleeps well – it’s like he knows, and he’s been on board as well.” McGregor said.