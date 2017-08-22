Single 28 year old mother takes husband search to the streets of Nairobi

A twenty eight year old single mother is the talk of the city today after she went viral on social media when she took her search for a husband to the busy Tom Mboya street in Nairobi. Clad in a wedding gown and holding up a placard that read ‘NEED FOR A HUSBAND’ on one hand while the other hand clutched firmly onto her daughter’s hand, the duo braved the curious onlookers who took photos and shared the same on social media.

Even though the woman has been branded an attention seeker by a section of social media users, the World Health Organisation has indicated that it will change its definition of disabilities to classify people without a sexual partner as “infertile’ and thus disabled.The move to extend the definition of a disability to include social conditions has, predictably, angered some who consider it overreach by a medical organisation that sets global standards.

In the recent past, jobless youths holding placards asking for jobs by the roadside have gotten jobs making this mode of advertising a reliable one.