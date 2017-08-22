Newspaper summaries – August 22 2017 – Attorney General, Parliament oppose bid to stop swearing in of new MPs

Daily Nation

Doctor tells of vain bid to save athlete Wanjiru:

A doctor at Nyahururu District Hospital on Monday narrated how his colleague tried in vain to resuscitate marathoner Samuel Wanjiru.

Appearing before a Nairobi court, Dr Joseph Karimi Kinyua said Mr Wanjiru was brought to the hospital unconscious around midnight.

He said a colleague, Dr Elizabeth Kibe, tried to resuscitate the athlete for about 45 minutes before pronouncing him dead.

In a report produced in court, Dr Kinyua said Mr Wanjiru was brought to the institution on a stretcher.

He said the doctor was informed that Mr Wanjiru had fallen “from a height” but the relatives who brought him could not give more information because they were still in shock.

Nasa plays down lateness in filing petition papers:

Four documents in Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s petition challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta were filed after the deadline, according to the Supreme Court, even as the coalition said the papers were not key to their case.

The court’s registrar, Ms Esther Nyaiyaki, said in a letter to Mr Odinga’s lawyers on Monday that the Supreme Court has received two complete sets of 59 volumes of their petition and that, on Sunday, the lawyers submitted six more.

She also said that three key documents were missing from the National Super Alliance’s petition.

Police gun down husband of city’s ‘prettiest robber’:

Police officers in Kiambu County have killed the widower of robber Claire Njoki Kibia, who was also shot dead four months ago.

Claire, who was christened “Nairobi’s prettiest thug”, was gunned down in May alongside her four accomplices in Kayole Estate, Nairobi County.

Her husband Mwaniki, famously known as Mwane Sparta, was shot dead on Sunday at Witeithie Estate in Ruiru, off the Thika Superhighway, alongside another suspect identified as Willis after a two-hour shootout with police officers.

Police seized from the duo an AK-47 rifle, a box containing about 20 rounds of 9mm bullets and a magazine, as well as rolls of bhang.

The Standard

Attorney General, Parliament oppose bid to stop swearing in of new MPs:

Attorney General Githu Muigai and the National Assembly have opposed a petition by civil society groups to block the reopening of Parliament over the two-thirds gender rule.

Through State counsel Jeniffer Gitiri, the AG argued that the High Court had no jurisdiction to stop the swearing-in of Members of the National Assembly and the Senate.

He also said it would be in public interest if Parliament was allowed to reconvene to discuss important issues.

“The court must operate within the constitutional limits. It cannot expand its jurisdiction to violate the Constitution, which provides for how new Members of Parliament are to assume office.What the petitioners want can only be achieved if Parliament is sitting,” said Ms Gitiri.

NASA, IEBC lawyers trade words over court papers filing:

Lawyers representing the electoral commission and the Opposition clashed on Monday following claims that the latter filed evidence on the presidential election petition beyond the stipulated time. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) lawyer Kamau Karori wrote to the National Super Alliance (NASA) team protesting that they were still filing evidence at the Supreme Court on Sunday, long past the Friday night deadline.

“Upon inquiring from the Supreme Court, we were advised that you were still filing court documents as at midday today (Sunday). Our client is concerned as to why documents are still being filed way out of time,” Mr Karori wrote in the letter dated August 20.

Mother and son charged with stealing man’s corpse from Mombasa mortuary:

A woman was charged on Monday with stealing the body of her husband from a Mombasa mortuary and burying it against a court order.

The alleged theft and burial occurred after the first wife moved to court and obtained orders to stop the burial of Kisavi Jackson Kisangai, who died in December last year.

Jane Mbula, who was Kisangai’s second wife, was arrested in Makueni County after burying him on August 15, 2017.

Also charged with the theft are the woman’s son, John Mutua, and a mortuary attendant at the Coast General Hospital.

The Star

Robert Ouko’s widow Christabel dies after road accident:

The widow of the late former minister Robert Ouko died on Monday after a road accident in Muhoroni.

Christabel and four others were on their way from the swearing-in ceremony of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o at Kenyatta Sports Ground.

Her son who was driving lost control near Rai Cement Factory next to Muhoroni junction and the car rolled several times.

Christabel, 70, died at Siolam Hospital in Kericho where she had been taken.

The son was injured slightly, while the other two passengers are in critical condition.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Christabel and sent prayers and condolences to the Ouko family.

Doctor tells inquest of athlete Samuel Wanjiru’s last moments in hospital:

An inquest has heard of frantic efforts by nurses at Nyahururu district hospital to revive the late Olympic marathoner Samuel Wanjiru the night he died.

Dr Joseph Kinyua told the inquest on Monday of circumstances surrounding the death of the athlete and that he was admitted in critical condition and died 45 minutes later.

“Blood was coming out of his mouth. He also had blood in the nose and ears although it was not flowing,” Kinyua said.

The court also heard that Wanjiru’s pulse rate was very high and his temperature low while his blood pressure was at level 150/40, which the doctor said was abnormal.

Aukot applies to be enjoined to NASA’s Supreme Court petition:

Ekuru Aukot has filed an application at the Supreme Court to be enjoined to NASA’s suit challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win.

The Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate had conceded defeat to Uhuru following the August 8 general election.

He had even urged other candidates who lost the race to follow suit but later changed his mind.

But Aukot now argues he has direct and legitimate interest in the petition as he was a competitor and says locking him out will amount to prejudice.

He also noted he qualifies to be a party to the proceedings as a petitioner, or by presentation of a petition in his own name, but that he opted to be enjoined to the case as an interested party.

Business Daily

Ruto, Kalonzo in list of those who have not claimed assets:

The Treasury has taken over Deputy President William Ruto and Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka’s idle cash in public listed companies after the two politicians failed to claim ownership.

The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) picked Mr Ruto’s unclaimed cash from telecoms operator Safaricom after he failed to collect dividends accruing from his shares in the company.

Mr Musyoka’s dormant fortune was picked from Standard Chartered Bank, KCB and Co-operative Bank.

The law requires companies to hand over to the State different categories of idle assets whose owners have not claimed for up to five years.

NHIF cracks down on rogue clinics:

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has begun a crackdown on hospitals making fake claims.

NHIF chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi said on Monday that hospitals were taking advantage of the insurer’s quick settlement of claims to make money fraudulently.

“Many claims have been rejected. Some hospitals are stealing from us and that has to stop,” Mr Mwangi said.

“The hospitals have been informed why we have taken time to pay. It is because we have set another layer for scrutinising claims.”

The CEO said some hospitals were duplicating claims and charging for services not rendered.

Plastic for garbage, packaging allowed:

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) says it will allow the manufacture, importation and use of plastic bags for primary industrial packaging and garbage collection.

Primary packaging is seen at the point-of-sale and is meant to contain and protect the product, mainly consumables like food, drinks and pharmaceuticals.

Nema made the clarification Monday amid widespread anxiety on the plastic bags ban, which comes into effect on Monday next week.

“Nema …wishes to inform all manufacturers, importers and users that plastic bags used for primary industrial packaging are exempted as long as they are used for industrial primary packaging at the source of the product and are not available on sale at the counter or given freely outside the industrial setting,” said Nema in a notice placed on local dailies.