News highlights – August 22 2017 – Independents fight for share of nomination seats

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Christabel Ouko

Following the tragic death of former Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko’s widow, Mrs Christabel Ouko, who died Monday after a car crash at Kipsitet, President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his grief, The accident occurred along the Awasi-Kericho Highway on her way back from the inauguration ceremony of Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o. President Kenyatta said that during her long life, Mrs Ouko distinguished herself by her dedication to her family, her community and her country. In a statement from State Househe said, “She served the nation as a civil servant, and then supported her husband as he too served Kenya with distinction. In later years, she devoted herself to her family and to her community; in doing so, she helped others make the most of their talents, and earned their gratitude.”

Independents fight for share of nomination seats

Independent candidates wants the electoral agency to reserve nomination seats for them. Through the Independents Society, the candidates said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is soon likely to publish the names of people nominated by political parties to the Senate, the National Assembly and county assemblies. “This gazettement can happen very soon, especially because the political parties have already submitted their nomination lists to the IEBC, which could quickly apply the proportionality rule to nominate people to the seats we are claiming,” lawyer Wanyiro Kihoro says in court papers.

NASA, IEBC lawyers clash over court papers filing

Lawyers representing the electoral commission and the Opposition clashed yesterday following claims that the latter filed evidence on the presidential election petition beyond the stipulated time. In a letter that was addressed to Murumba & Awele Advocates, the law firm representing NASA leader Raila Odinga ,wrote by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) lawyer Kamau Karori wrote to the National Super Alliance (NASA) team protesting that they were still filing evidence at the Supreme Court on Sunday, long past the Friday night deadline. “Upon inquiring from the Supreme Court, we were advised that you were still filing court documents as at midday today (Sunday). Our client is concerned as to why documents are still being filed way out of time,” Mr Karori said in the letter dated August 20.